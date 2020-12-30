Slim Studio Launches EMSculpt NEO® to Transform Non-Invasive Body Contouring in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Slim Studio is proud to announce that they have partnered with BTL Industries to launch EMSculpt NEO in Atlanta, Georgia. EMSculpt NEO is the first solution in non-invasive aesthetics that eliminates fat and builds muscle simultaneously by combining two therapies into a single treatment. The first EMSculpt NEO devices have just been released and Slim Studio is the first and only center in Atlanta to offer this cutting-edge technology!

Learn more about why so many people are trying EMSculpt NEO at Slim Studio Atlanta.

Slim Studio is the leader in non-invasive body sculpting in Georgia. Their private center offers CoolSculpting® and now EMSculpt NEO. Radio Frequency (RF) has been added to the legacy EMSculpt platform creating a new device, EMSculpt NEO that will help patients experience an enhanced level of results. EMSculpt NEO is the first FDA-cleared procedure to obliterate fat cells by combining radio frequency (RF) heating and High Intensity Electromagnetic (HIFEM) waves into one procedure. By combining these treatments into one solution, EMSculpt NEO provides results more effectively and quickly that can make it more economical than other body contouring technologies.

"Slim Studio launched EMSculpt in April of 2019," says Director of Slim Studio Atlanta, Robbie Spence. "Once we experienced both the impressive results and the high patient satisfaction rates that we achieved with EMSculpt, we knew that we had to have the NEO platform at our facility. As the leading provider of both EMSculpt and CoolSculpting in Georgia, it became paramount that we offer the newest and best technology in Atlanta. EMSculpt NEO completely changes the game for not only improving muscle tone, but also reducing fat at the same time with radio frequency (RF) and (HIFEM). We see EMSculpt NEO and CoolSculpting as the optimal, non-invasive treatments available that deliver real results."

Slim Studio Atlanta is a Premier Level Partner with Allergan for CoolSculpting facilities in the United States. Over the past five years, Slim Studio has helped thousands of patients achieve optimal body contouring with CoolSculpting and has helped many patients engage in lifestyle changes from industry leading nutritionists, dietitians and fitness gurus. Coolsculpting reduces unwanted fat deposits in the chin, arms, back, bra line, flanks, abdomen, and thighs. The new BTL EMSculpt NEO technology will give patients the muscle tone and fat reduction in the abdomen that so many patients seek. EMSculpt NEO will lift, firm and tone the buttocks by building the gluteal muscles, and can also build muscle and tone the biceps, triceps and calves. To learn more about CoolSculpting and EMSculpt NEO, contact Slim Studio Atlanta at 404.410.7777.

About Slim Studio Atlanta – www.slimstudioatlanta.com

Slim Studio Atlanta opened in 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia, under the medical supervision of Dr. Alan Larsen, Board Certified Plastic Surgeon of Buckhead Plastic Surgery. Slim Studio is Atlanta's premier BodySculpting center and the only facility in Georgia exclusively performs EMSculpt NEO & CoolSculpting®. Slim Studio offers non-invasive body contouring treatments with superior results, delivered by medical professionals with concierge service. A certified CoolSculpting & EMSculpt NEO provider, all of Slim Studio's technicians are certified experts who have had advanced training in both procedures. The Slim Studio team prides themselves on offering honest evaluations at consultations, and delivering the best body sculpting that Atlanta has to offer. Slim Studio is conveniently located in Buckhead, Atlanta on Roswell Road. With the new addition of EMSculpt NEO, Slim Studio Atlanta brings the next generation of technology to the city, which takes non-invasive body contouring to an unprecedented level.

SOURCE Slim Studio Atlanta

Related Links

http://www.slimstudioatlanta.com

