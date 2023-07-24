Slimbiotics Announces the Publication and Results of New Clinical Trial

PETALUMA, Calif. and VIENNA, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Slimbiotics GmbH, the company behind the plant-origin SlimBiotics probiotic targeting weight management and metabolic health, is pleased to announce the publication of the clinical trial, "Effect of a Probiotic and a Synbiotic on Body Fat Mass, Body Weight and Traits of Metabolic Syndrome in Individuals with Abdominal Overweight: A Human, Double-Blind, Randomized, Controlled Clinical Study," in the journal Nutrients. The study was published this month and was conducted at the Kiel Center of Innovation and Technology's Clinical Research Center in Kiel, Germany.

"Since the Slimbiotics organization's founding in 2018, we have been committed to generating gold standard clinical research as the foundation of our scientific dossier," said Juan Victor Wang Xu, CEO of Slimbiotics GmbH. "While this may be our first published study, it certainly will not be our last, and the results confirm the positive effects of our probiotic formula on weight management."

The 12-week study investigated the effects of two test products versus a control group on 180 adult subjects with a body mass index (BMI) of ≥25. The two investigational test products were: 1) The SlimBiotics probiotic consortium, consisting of three strains of L. fermentum: K7-Lb1, K8-Lb1, and K11-Lb3; and 2) A synbiotic blend consisting of the SlimBiotics probiotic consortium plus acacia gum. The investigational test groups were compared against a placebo control.

The results of the study demonstrated that the subjects consuming the SlimBiotics probiotic formula had significant reductions in seven outcomes versus the control group: body fat mass, body weight, visceral adipose tissue, BMI, waist circumference, waist-to-height ratio, and liver steatosis grade. The synbiotic group demonstrated significant reductions in two outcomes versus the control group: visceral adipose tissue and liver steatosis grade.

"These seminal results, supported by previous pre-clinical in vitro and in vivo findings, provide compelling evidence that overweight adults may be able to improve body weight, body shape, central adiposity, and metabolic health through daily supplementation of the SlimBiotics probiotic formula," said Brian Peeters, co-CEO Slimbiotics Inc., the U.S.-based subsidiary of the Austrian parent company.

Additional studies are currently underway in 2023 and into 2024, including three clinical trials taking place in the U.S., and several more studies have been proposed in other international locations.

Gregory Bonfilio, co-CEO of Slimbiotics Inc., added, "As the global overweight and obesity epidemic continues to grow unabated, the need for new biotic solutions addressing this issue has never been stronger, nor timelier, than it is right now. Top-tier global consumer brands are looking for effective, clinically-documented ingredients and formulas to address growing waistlines and deteriorating metabolic health. The Slimbiotics management team is thrilled to have secured partnerships with these clients to bring the SlimBiotics formula to customers worldwide."

To view the clinical trial as published in Nutrients journal, visit: https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/15/13/3039

Securing self-affirmed GRAS status on the SlimBiotics formula and an NPN application in Canada are currently underway.

About Slimbiotics:

Slimbiotics GmbH was founded by Austrian entrepreneurs Helmut Essl and Alexander Schütz with the goal of developing plant-derived, clinically-backed biotics and making them available to consumers looking to maintain a healthy weight and overall metabolic wellbeing. Prior to Slimbiotics, Essl was the founder and CEO of HSO Health Care GmbH, a company offering the branded probiotic solution, Astarte, targeting women's urogenital health. Astarte was acquired by Chr. Hansen in 2020.

Slimbiotics Inc. is the U.S.-based subsidiary of Slimbiotics GmbH, and it was established in 2022 to develop and commercialize a portfolio of metabolic health and weight management biotics in the dietary supplement, functional food and beverage, and companion pet industries. Slimbiotics Inc. is led by Co-CEOs Brian Peeters and Gregory Bonfilio, veterans of the biotics industry who have extensive experience building commercial sales across various market channels and product categories.

