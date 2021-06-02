Slime Your Summer at Baskin-Robbins

A playful pair with Sour Berry Slime, the June Flavor of the Month is a lively citrus scoop that's just begging to be slimed. New Summertime Lime swirls a tangy lemon-lime slime ribbon into bright green and white citrus ice cream, to combine the best tart and candied flavors of summer. Together, Summertime Lime and Sour Berry Slime are the ultimate summer duo.

"Baskin-Robbins is bringing out the kid in all of us this summer with the introduction of delicious and edible Sour Berry Slime, paired with the ultimate, tangy Summertime Lime Flavor of the Month, perfect for any hot summer day," said Shannon Blakely, Vice President of Marketing & Culinary, Baskin-Robbins. "We're excited to offer this unexpected and refreshing treat to help everyone get their slime on this summer."

Take a break from your everyday routine with an exciting and satisfyingly gooey new way to experience slime like never before. Sour Berry Slime brings Baskin-Robbins Summertime Lime and other go-to's like Rainbow Sherbet and Wild 'n Reckless Sherbet to the next level. Whether swirled into a shake or cascaded over a scoop, there's no way to go wrong when you slime your summer with Baskin-Robbins.

Get all the sweet (and sour!) details on the new June offerings by visiting www.BaskinRobbins.com. Follow along for more news and show us how you slime your summer on Instagram (www.instagram.com/BaskinRobbins), TikTok (www.tiktok.com/@baskinrobbins), Twitter (www.twitter.com/BaskinRobbins) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/BaskinRobbins).

