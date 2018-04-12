SlimFast® Betters its Meal Replacement Line Up with Bake Shop Bars and Cookies

"The new Bake Shop line gives dieters another meal replacement solution, so they don't feel deprived while losing weight," SlimFast CEO Chris Tisi explains. "SlimFast drinkers have told us how much they love our shakes and smoothies, but miss the "chew" of food. Now people can indulge in the baked treats they love, without the guilt."

Bake Shop is easy to incorporate into the clinically proven SlimFast Plan*, which has helped millions of Americans lose weight fast and keep it off for over forty years.

* A reduced-calorie diet, regular exercise, and plenty of fluids. Individual results may vary. Average weight loss 1-2 lbs per week. Read label prior to use. Check with your doctor if nursing, pregnant, under 18, or following a doctor prescribed diet.

ABOUT SLIMFAST

SlimFast offers a clinically-proven plan with delicious meal replacement protein shakes, smoothie mixes, bars, cookies, supplements, and 100-calorie snacks. Online weight-loss support is available through its social media and website. Products can be purchased at mass, grocery and online retailers, in the United States, Canada and United Kingdom.

Founded in 1977 and based in Palm Beach Gardens, FL, SlimFast was formerly held by Unilever, until being acquired by Kainos Capital in July 2014. Under its current ownership, SlimFast has developed the Advanced Nutrition, Advanced Energy, Boosters, Bake Shop, and Snacks lines. SlimFast® has 50 clinical trials demonstrating proven weight loss. It was awarded the ChefsBest® Excellence Award for both the SlimFast Original and Advanced Nutrition ready-to-drink shakes in 2017 and 2018. The ChefsBest Excellence Award is awarded to brands that surpass quality standards established by independent professional chefs.

