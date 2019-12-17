SlimFast Goes Bananas Adding To Its Advanced Nutrition Line With Exciting New Flavor: Bananas & Cream

The new low-carb SlimFast Advanced Nutrition Bananas & Cream shake is a lactose- and gluten-free meal replacement that also packs in 24 vital vitamins and minerals. The new flavor joins the other decadent flavors in the SlimFast Advanced Nutrition ready-to-drink line-up including Strawberries & Cream, Vanilla Cream, and Creamy Chocolate.

In addition to the ready-to-drink shakes, SlimFast Advanced Nutrition also offers two Smoothie Mixes to ensure you can customize your morning smoothie whenever you need, with Creamy Chocolate and Vanilla Cream.

SlimFast Advanced Nutrition products are available now at national retailers including Walmart, fine grocers like Publix, Kroger, Ahold, Wakefern, HyVee, and Meijer, and online at Amazon.com.

About SlimFast

SlimFast was founded in 1977 to help Americans lose weight safely, reliably, deliciously, and with ease, thereby creating the meal-replacement shake category. To date, the SlimFast Plan can boast credit coast-to-coast and around the world, for helping millions to lose weight and keep it off. SlimFast has developed the following product lines: Original, Advanced Nutrition, Advanced Energy, Keto, and Diabetic Weight Loss. SlimFast can point to clinical trials, conducted by independent researchers that demonstrate proven and sustainable weight loss. SlimFast® is based in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

