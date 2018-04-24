SlimFast Partners with PinchMe to Soft Launch the All New SlimCafé

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today SlimFast makes its latest innovation, SlimCafé, available to PinchMe followers, for an early preview. Two new flavors, Mocha Macchiato and Caramel Cappuccino will hit store shelves in a couple of weeks.

Introducing the ALL NEW SlimFast SlimCafe. Rich, Creamy Coffeehouse indulgence with ZERO added sugar and 10g of protein.

Crafted from real brewed coffee and milk, these rich and creamy iced beverages are a true indulgence. SlimCafé offers consumers a smarter creamy coffee choice, with a boost of natural energy. It has ZERO added sugar and 82% less sugar than other coffeehouse beverages^. And with 10g of protein and only 120 calories, SlimCafé is a smart snack that can be enjoyed while following the clinically proven SlimFast Plan… or not.

"Whether you're simply watching your calories or trying to lose weight, one thing we know for sure is people never want to give up their coffee," states SlimFast CEO Chris Tisi. "We set out to find a way to give people that delicious, decadent flavor they expect from a latte, without all of the sugar and calories."

Find SlimCafé exclusively at select Walmart locations, in the Grocery Beverage Aisle, starting May 5th. To find a store near you, visit DrinkSlimCafe.com

^82% less sugar as compared to Starbucks® Doubleshot Coffee and Protein, caramel or dark chocolate 11oz can.

SlimFast offers a clinically-proven plan with delicious meal replacement protein shakes, smoothie mixes, bars, cookies, supplements, and 100-calorie snacks. Online weight-loss support is available through its social media and website. Products can be purchased at mass, grocery and online retailers, in the United States, Canada and United Kingdom.

Founded in 1977 and based in Palm Beach Gardens, FL, SlimFast was formerly held by Unilever, until being acquired by Kainos Capital in July 2014. Under its current ownership, SlimFast has developed the Advanced Nutrition, Advanced Energy, Boosters, Bake Shop, and Snacks lines. SlimFast® has 50 clinical trials demonstrating proven weight loss. It was awarded the ChefsBest® Excellence Award for both the SlimFast Original and Advanced Nutrition ready-to-drink shakes in 2017 and 2018. The ChefsBest Excellence Award is awarded to brands that surpass quality standards established by independent professional chefs.

