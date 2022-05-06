Slimming Tea Market to observe USD 7.02 Bn incremental growth | Driven by focus on reducing weight | Technavio

The market is concentrated with a few players occupying the competitive landscape. Vendors in the market are adopting various growth strategies such as new product launches and M&As to remain competitive and gain an edge over their rivals. For instance, in November 2019, Nestle SA partnered with Corbion for the development of microalgae-based ingredients. In November 2019, the company partnered with Starbucks for the development of recyclable sleeve-labeled bottles. Similarly, In February 2020, Thai Beverage Public Company Ltd. announced the acquisition of 100% of the shares of Red Bull Distillery Co. Ltd. In January 2020, Thai Beverage Public Company Ltd. announced the acquisition of 49% of the shares of Vietnam F&B Alliance Investment Joint Stock Company by BeerCo Ltd.

Technavio identifies adagio teas, AriZona Beverages USA LLC, Associated British Foods Plc, Dilmah Ceylon Tea Co. Plc, ITO EN Ltd., Nestle SA, Tata Sons Private ltd., Thai Beverage Public Co. Ltd. (International Beverage Holdings Ltd.), The Hain Celestial Group Inc., and Unilever Group are some of the major market participants. Although the focus on reducing weight will offer immense growth opportunities, the growing demand for physical fitness and its related diets will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Get more insights into the vendor landscape. Understand how the purchase of our full report on the slimming tea market can bring more value to your business. Get a Sample Report Now

Slimming Tea Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

The global slimming tea market is segmented as below:

Product

Green Tea



Herbal Tea



Others

The green tea segment is the major contributor to the market growth. The increased awareness about the product and its health benefits for losing weight are driving the growth of the segment.

Distribution channel

Retail Stores



Online Channels

The retail stores segment accounts for the maximum sales of slimming tea products in the market. The increased product display and appropriate advertising of the slimming tea products in supermarkets and hypermarkets are driving the growth of the segment.

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



MEA



South America

APAC has the highest share in the market. The high production volume, increased product adoption, and the low-cost production of various blends of teas in countries such as China, India, Sri Lanka, and Indonesia are driving the growth of the regional market.

Get insights into other potential segments and regions in the market. Download a Sample Report

Slimming Tea Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our slimming tea market report covers the following areas:

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the slimming tea market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the slimming tea market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Slimming Tea Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist slimming tea market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the slimming tea market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the slimming tea market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of slimming tea market vendors

Related Reports:

Green Tea Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Packaged Turmeric-based Beverages Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Slimming Tea Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 7.02 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 4.65 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key consumer countries China, India, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled adagio teas, AriZona Beverages USA LLC, Associated British Foods Plc, Dilmah Ceylon Tea Co. Plc, ITO EN Ltd., Nestle SA, Tata Sons Private ltd., Thai Beverage Public Co. Ltd. (International Beverage Holdings Ltd.), The Hain Celestial Group Inc., and Unilever Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Green tea - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Herbal tea- Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution Channel

Retail stores - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online Channels - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

adagio teas

AriZona Beverages USA LLC

LLC Associated British Foods Plc

Dilmah Ceylon Tea Co. Plc

ITO EN Ltd.

Nestle SA

Tata Sons Private ltd.

Thai Beverage Public Co. Ltd. (International Beverage Holdings Ltd.)

The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

Unilever Group

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio