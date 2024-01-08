SlimTech™ Insulation Technology to Make Its Debut in Whirlpool Corporation's return to CES

The future of refrigeration will launch this year in limited  JennAir® 30 in. Column refrigerator doors and will later expand to KitchenAid brand

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Whirlpool Corporation will feature SlimTech™ insulation, the first vacuum insulated structure (VIS) technology in a refrigerator in the North American market, at CES 2024. SlimTech™ insulation represents a significant step forward, unlocking increased capacity, better performance and future design evolutions, while paving the way for increased sustainability options when it is time to replace the appliance.

SlimTech™ Insulation Technology starts with a proprietary, highly porous powder blend. That powder is vacuum-sealed within the door or sides of the refrigerator itself, removing the need for bulky polyurethane foam insulation and reducing the wall thickness by up to 66% - allowing for up to 25% more capacity inside the refrigerator. This technology will make its debut later this year on the doors of select JennAir® luxury 30 in. SlimTech™ Insulation Column refrigerators, and will roll out more broadly in KitchenAid refrigerators in the future, utilizing the technology for the entire structure.

"Whirlpool Corporation and JennAir brand once again are on the cutting edge of innovation and design with the introduction of SlimTech™ insulation," said Chelsey Whitehead, director of product and brand marketing for JennAir. "The JennAir refrigerators featuring SlimTech™ insulation will provide a greater ability to keep food fresher, longer, while also elevating and transforming kitchen spaces for design professionals and consumers alike."

SlimTech™ Insulation Technology also unlocks the potential for more discreet refrigeration spaces that could be seamlessly brought to other rooms of the house or be contained within other pieces of furniture.

"SlimTech™ insulation technology will help Whirlpool Corporation revolutionize how we think about refrigeration in our homes," said Rob Moser, vice president of design for Whirlpool Corporation. "With thinner walls, SlimTech™ insulation unlocks the ability to use refrigeration in previously unreachable or unthought of spaces – we're excited about all the potential future applications."

In addition to design and capacity benefits, the material used in SlimTech™ insulation technology has the potential to be recycled, reducing the overall environmental impact of refrigerators. This would mark a significant advancement in the sustainability of refrigerators as the polyurethane foam used in many of today's refrigerators creates a significant barrier to making these appliances recyclable. Whirlpool Corporation is working to map out a path to reclaiming the material used in SlimTech™ insulation at a refrigerator's end of use, paving the way for a more circular future.

Additional consumer benefits that SlimTech™ insulation technology can unlock include:

  • The proprietary material used in SlimTech™ insulation can reduce the wall thickness by up to 66% - allowing for up to 25% more capacity inside the refrigerator.
  • Increasing the thickness of SlimTech™ insulation walls can reduce thermal conductivity, allowing a refrigerator to be up to 50% more energy efficient.
  • SlimTech™ insulation can keep food fresh for longer by reducing temperature swings from door openings by cooling up to 30% faster.
  • SlimTech™ insulation technology will enable more interior customization via metal interiors with cleaner angles that eliminate the need for the molded plastic interiors common in today's refrigerators.
  • Fewer compressor cycles are needed to maintain cool temperatures, meaning refrigerators with SlimTech™ insulation deliver even quieter refrigeration.

CES attendees can experience SlimTech™ insulation technology first-hand at the Whirlpool Corporation suite, located in the Venetian Expo (Bellini #2102) from January 9-12.

About Whirlpool Corporation
Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is committed to being the best global kitchen and laundry company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. In an increasingly digital world, the company is driving purposeful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit, Yummly and InSinkErator. In 2022, the company reported approximately $20 billion in annual sales, 61,000 employees and 56 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

