Sling Aircraft North America Partners with Tango Flight to Deliver Sling 2 Aircraft Kits to High Schools Nationwide

TORRANCE, Calif., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tango Flight today announced a new partnership with Sling Aircraft North America to provide Sling 2 kit aircraft to high schools across the United States, expanding hands-on aviation education opportunities for students and advancing Tango Flight's mission to inspire the next generation of aerospace professionals. Through this collaboration, participating schools will build the Sling 2 aircraft as part of a structured, project-based STEM curriculum. Students will gain real-world experience in engineering, manufacturing, teamwork, and leadership while working alongside educators, industry mentors, and community partners.

"Tango Flight was founded to change lives through aviation education," said Dan Weyant of Tango Flight. "Partnering with Sling Aircraft North America allows us to deliver a proven, modern aircraft platform to schools nationwide, giving students the opportunity to build something extraordinary — and see what they're capable of achieving." The Sling 2 is an all-metal, low-wing aircraft widely recognized for its performance, durability, and build quality. By integrating this aircraft into high school programs, the partnership ensures students work with industry-relevant materials and standards while gaining exposure to potential aviation and aerospace career pathways. "We are proud to support Tango Flight's mission of uplifting young people through hands-on aviation education," said Matt Liknaitzky, Co-CEO of Sling Aircraft North America. "Together, we are helping schools create transformational learning experiences that open doors to college, careers, and lifelong opportunity." Students who participate in completing a Sling 2 aircraft at a Tango Flight partner high school are also eligible for a free discovery flight at any Sling Pilot Academy location.

The partnership will begin rolling out to select schools in the 2026 academic year, with plans to expand nationally in phases.

About Tango Flight

Tango Flight is a nonprofit organization dedicated to inspiring and educating students through hands-on aircraft building programs that integrate STEM curriculum and real-world aerospace experience. To learn more, visit www.tangoflight.com

About Sling Aircraft North America

Sling Aircraft North America is the U.S. distributor and build-assist center for Sling aircraft, supporting innovative, efficient, and high-performance aircraft solutions for pilots, builders, and aviation training organizations nationwide. To learn more, visit www.slingaircraftnorthamerica.com. Sling Pilot Academy is dedicated to uplifting lives through aviation by providing accessible, high quality flight training that transforms passion into profession. To learn more, visit www.slingpilotacademy.com

