Sling Therapeutics Presents Data Demonstrating Linsitinib Prevents Thyroid Eye Disease Progression in a Mouse Model at ENDO 2023

Sling Therapeutics

17 Jun, 2023, 17:00 ET

- Treatment with linsitinib in a clinically relevant mouse model demonstrated a significant reduction in autoimmune response and classical Thyroid Eye Disease (TED) symptoms, independent of TED severity -

- Ongoing global Phase 2b LIDS clinical trial evaluating linsitinib for treatment of active, moderate to severe TED -

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sling Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on late-stage development of an oral small molecule for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED), today announced the presentation of data demonstrating that linsitinib, a small molecule insulin-like growth factor I receptor (IGF-1R) inhibitor, prevented TED progression in a mouse model of TED, regardless of when treatment was administered. The data are featured in an oral presentation at the Endocrine Society Annual Meeting & Expo (ENDO) being held June 15-18, 2023, in Chicago, Illinois.

"We are delighted to present our newest dataset that reinforces the therapeutic hypothesis for linsitinib to be an oral drug for therapeutic intervention at all stages of TED," said Ryan Zeidan, Chief Executive Officer of Sling Therapeutics. "Importantly, our data demonstrate linsitinib blocks the development of localized pathology in mice with early and late-stage TED, demonstrating potential as an effective TED treatment. We anticipate these preclinical results will translate into humans and are currently evaluating linsitinib in our global Phase 2b LIDS clinical trial that is enrolling in the United States, Canada, Italy, Spain, and the UK."

The study investigated the effect of linsitinib in mice immunized with a plasmid encoding the A-subunit of thyroid stimulating hormone receptor (TSHR). An autoimmune response against TSHR induces Graves' Disease and TED. Linsitinib reduced the autoimmune response and limited the severity in early and late stages of TED.

"We previously presented data that demonstrated the potential for linsitinib to reduce T-cell and macrophage infiltration into the orbital muscle and adipose tissue by up to 80 percent. At ENDO 2023, we are presenting additional data from our evaluation of this potential oral treatment option for TED, demonstrating a reduction in disease severity at all stages of disease," said Jeff Kent, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Sling Therapeutics. "We anticipate a similar response to treatment that is independent of when linsitinib is administered. This opens the door for an oral therapeutic that can appeal to a broad range of patients who are suffering through TED at the early and late phases."

For more information about the Phase 2b LIDS clinical trial, visit https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT05276063.

About Thyroid Eye Disease (TED)

TED is a debilitating autoimmune disease that affects about 20,000 people in the U.S. per year and has a similar prevalence in Europe. TED is characterized by excess fibrous tissue growth behind the eyes, and this inflammation can push the eyes forward or cause the eyes and eyelids to become red and swollen. As the disease progresses it can lead to pain, eye bulging, and double vision. TED predominantly affects women, and most frequently affects people with hyperthyroidism due to Graves' disease.

About Sling Therapeutics

Sling Therapeutics, Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company focused on late-stage development of an oral small molecule for the treatment of TED. The company is advancing the evaluation of its lead product candidate, linsitinib, in a Phase 2b clinical trial based on extensive preclinical and clinical data. Linsitinib offers the potential of a convenient oral small molecule that could significantly reduce the treatment burden for people living with TED. For more information visit https://slingtx.com/

Investor Contact
Jessica Vo
Gilmartin Group, LLC
[email protected] 

Media Contact
Adam Daley
Berry & Company Public Relations
212.253.8881
[email protected] 

