Sling Therapeutics to Announce Topline Results from Phase 2b/3 LIDS Clinical Trial of Oral Small Molecule Linsitinib in Patients with Thyroid Eye Disease at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sling Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of an oral small molecule for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED), will announce topline data from the Phase 2b/3 LIDS trial of linsitinib in patients with active, moderate to severe TED at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference being held January 13-16, 2025, in San Francisco, CA. Raymond Douglas, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Sling Therapeutics, will provide an overview of the company and present results of the study on Monday, January 13, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. PT.

About Linsitinib

Linsitinib is a convenient oral small molecule, taken twice-daily and with a short half-life, in clinical development for thyroid eye disease (TED). Linsitinib works by inhibiting the IGF-1R target, which is the only validated clinical target in TED and the only target for current FDA-approved therapies. Activation of the IFG-1R target leads to inflammation and proptosis seen in TED. Linsitinib has an established safety profile through treatment of more than 900 patients in fifteen clinical trials in multiple diseases.

About Thyroid Eye Disease (TED)

Thyroid Eye Disease (TED) is a serious, progressive, and vision-threatening rare autoimmune disease that affects approximately 70,000 people in the U.S. and has a similar prevalence in the EU. TED often occurs in people living with Graves' disease and hyperthyroidism and is caused by dysfunction in the IGF-1R signaling pathway which results in fibrous tissue growth behind the eyes. This leads to several negative symptoms that may have long-term, irreversible damage as the tissue growth pushes the eyes forward or causes the eyes and eyelids to become red and swollen. As the disease progresses it can lead to pain, eye bulging (proptosis), and double vision (diplopia), thus dramatically impacting a patient's quality of life. TED predominantly affects women, and most frequently affects people with hyperthyroidism due to Graves' disease. Current standard of care typically involves either invasive orbital surgery or a lengthy series of infusions with potential adverse events like loss of hearing, hyperglycemia or menstrual cycle changes.

About Sling Therapeutics

Sling Therapeutics, Inc., is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of an oral small molecule for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED). The company's lead product candidate, linsitinib, works by inhibiting the validated IGF-1R target. It recently completed a Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of TED and is on target for initiating its confirmatory Phase 3 trial in mid-2025. Based on extensive preclinical and clinical data from more than 900 patients, linsitinib offers the potential of a convenient oral small molecule that could significantly reduce the treatment burden for people living with TED while improving and simplifying patient care by physicians and hospitals. For more information, please visit https://slingtx.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X (formerly known as Twitter).

