Sling Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sling Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on late-stage development of an oral small molecule for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED), will be participating in three upcoming investor conferences in November 2023. Details of the presentations can be found below.

Stifel 2023 Healthcare Conference
Chief Executive Officer, Ryan Zeidan, Ph.D., will present a company presentation and host 1x1 investor meetings on Tuesday, November 14, at 9:45 a.m. ET.

BTIG 3rd Annual Ophthalmology Day
Chief Executive Officer, Ryan Zeidan, Ph.D., will present a company presentation and host 1x1 investor meetings on Monday, November 27, at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference
Chief Executive Officer, Ryan Zeidan, Ph.D., will present a company presentation and host 1x1 investor meetings on Wednesday, November 29, at 9:50 a.m. ET.

About Sling Therapeutics
Sling Therapeutics, Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company focused on late-stage development of an oral small molecule for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED). The company is advancing the evaluation of its lead product candidate, linsitinib, in a Phase 2b clinical trial based on extensive preclinical and clinical data. Linsitinib offers the potential of a convenient oral small molecule that could significantly reduce the treatment burden for people living with TED. For more information visit https://slingtx.com/

Investor Contact
Jessica Vo
Gilmartin Group, LLC
[email protected] 

Media Contact
Adam Daley
Berry & Company Public Relations
212.253.8881
[email protected] 

