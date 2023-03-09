SLING TV and Cinedigm Expand Partnership with Addition of Midnight Pulp, The Country Network and AsianCrush Channels

More than a Dozen Cinedigm Channels Now on Sling Freestream

LOS ANGELES, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM), a premier streaming company dedicated to serving enthusiast fan bases, today announced a distribution deal with SLING TV for Midnight Pulp, The Country Network and AsianCrush, some of its top-performing free advertising-supported television (FAST) channels, which are now available on Sling Freestream. The new agreement with SLING expands Cinedigm's partnership with the company to now include more than a dozen channels.

As a result, these FAST channels from Cinedigm's growing portfolio of streaming brands, are being added to the Sling Freestream lineup: Midnight Pulp, an expertly curated selection of genre and cult movies; The Country Network, an intimate look at country's superstars and music; and AsianCrush, bringing the best of pan-Asian entertainment.

Sling Freestream offers more than 240 channels and these channels join other Cinedigm channels already available via previous deals. These include Screambox TV, the #1 premium horror content platform, The Bob Ross Channel, offering the entire four decades of "The Joy of Painting", RetroCrush, dedicated to the Golden Age of anime, Comedy Dynamics, go-to stand-up comedy destination, Realmadrid TV, dedicated to sports most recognized brand, So…Real, featuring a wide range of reality content and documentary destination Docurama, among others.

"We are thrilled to add three of our top-performing FAST channels, Midnight Pulp, The Country Network and AsianCrush, to Sling Freestream's lineup," said Jennifer Soltesz, Vice President, Business Development & Strategy at Cinedigm. "Our extensive portfolio complements SLING's wide array of channel offerings. The depth of our catalog is sure to excite consumers and we know advertisers will respond to Cinedigm's diverse channel offerings on this innovative streaming platform."

