Sling TV granted prestigious Technology & Engineering Emmy® Award

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) today awarded Sling TV a Technology & Engineering Emmy® Award for its groundbreaking work developing and launching the nation's first live over-the-top television service.

"Our journey over the past five years has been about the customer, offering exceptional value with unprecedented flexibility. In short, making TV better for everyone," said Warren Schlichting, executive vice president and group president, Sling TV. "We are honored to receive this technical Emmy® Award, which recognizes the Sling team's excellence in engineering and creativity. Our company has a history of fostering innovation and disrupting the industry, and Sling's leadership in live streaming TV is another example of our culture."

Sling TV will receive the Technology & Engineering Emmy Award in the category of "Pioneering Development of Large Scale, Cloud Served, Broadcast Quality, Linear Channel Transmission" at the 71st annual Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards on April 19, 2020 at the National Association of Broadcasters annual conference in Las Vegas.

A pioneer in adaptive bit rate streaming, Sling TV launched February 9, 2015 as the first streaming service to deliver live television over-the-top. Sling TV offers a wide range of free programming in addition to a full lineup of today's most popular live news, sports and entertainment channels, including Fox News, CNN, ESPN and HGTV, as well as Cloud DVR capabilities. Sling TV's premium service is available for a monthly subscription on a variety of smart televisions, tablets, game consoles, computers, smartphones, virtual reality headsets and streaming devices.

The service continues to define the rapidly growing streaming TV industry with its unique and flexible model that empowers customers to customize their programming, starting with a base service that includes free Cloud DVR, and adding only the genre-based "Extras" they choose. In addition to offering live television, Sling TV offers customers access to a suite of free content, à la carte channels and services, transactional live events and movies on-demand, without requiring a base subscription.

About the 71st Engineering Emmy Awards

Since 1948, the Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards have honored development and innovation in broadcast technology and recognize companies, organizations and individuals for breakthroughs in technology that have a significant effect on television engineering. An Emmy Award for technology or engineering represents acknowledgement of engineering development that considerably improves existing technology, or innovations that materially affect the transmission, recording or reception of television.

About Sling TV

Sling TV L.L.C. provides over-the-top television services, including general market, Latino and international live and on-demand programming. It is available on smart televisions, tablets, game consoles, computers, smartphones and other streaming devices. Sling TV offers two domestic streaming services that collectively include more than 150 channels and programming content from Disney/ESPN (Sling Orange/single-stream only), Fox (Sling Blue/multi-stream), NBC (Sling Blue/multi-stream), NFL Network (Sling Blue/multi-stream), AMC, A&E, AXS, Discovery, Scripps, Turner, Viacom, NBA TV, NHL Network, Pac-12 Networks, GSN, Hallmark, SHOWTIME, STARZ and EPIX. On select devices, Sling TV offers customers access to free content, à la carte channels and services, plus transactional live events and movies on-demand, without requiring a base subscription. Additionally, Sling TV offers a suite of stand-alone and add-on Spanish-language services and packages tailored to English-dominant, bilingual and Spanish-dominant U.S. households. Sling TV provides more than 640 channels in 22 languages across multiple devices to U.S. households. Visit sling.com.

