SLING TV integrates live local channels with over-the-top programming on 2020 LG Smart TVs

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SLING TV, the most flexible live streaming service, today announced a feature that integrates free, local over-the-air (OTA) broadcast channels into the SLING TV guide on 2020 LG Smart televisions with webOS 5.0, without the need to switch inputs or applications. The channel tuning feature, available on all 2020 LG OLED and LG NanoCell TVs, allows consumers to easily access their local broadcast networks, including ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC and PBS, directly within the SLING TV app for free when connected to an OTA antenna.

"The best value in TV today is SLING TV plus free live locals," said Jon Lin, vice president of product, SLING TV. "We're making it easier than ever to watch free local channels directly within the SLING TV app, making 2020 LG Smart televisions an amazing value for those who appreciate a quality viewing experience, live local programming and OTT content from SLING TV."

Setting Up the Channel Integration Feature

To begin watching popular live content from local broadcast networks in the SLING TV experience, owners of compatible LG Smart TVs can simply connect an OTA antenna directly to their television and begin the one-time channel scanning process. To scan for channels, access the TV's settings tab, select "All Settings," "Channels," "Channel Tuning" and finally "Auto Tuning."

Once SLING TV receives the tuner's signal, all available local channels will appear within the interface like any other channel. Consumers can further customize their SLING TV experience by filtering for local channels within the guide or adding local channels to "My Channels."

For more information on the integration with LG Smart TVs, visit Sling.com/LG or check out the SLING TV Help Center for a step-by-step setup guide .

Discover Free Locals

The average American household today can receive 441 local OTA channels at no cost, resulting in hundreds of dollars in annual savings. Cord cutters interested in learning which live locals are available in their area can now use the SLING TV local channel finder tool. To search, simply type in a street name and zip code and click "View My Locals" to see a comprehensive list of channel results for any desired location in the U.S.

New customers can round out their available local channel lineup with a wide selection of today's most popular live and on-demand programming at the best price and save up to $752 per month with SLING TV and an OTA antenna.

About SLING TV

SLING TV L.L.C. is an Emmy® Award-winning live streaming TV service that provides more than 700 channels from today's most popular networks across its general market, Latino and international services. It is available on all major streaming devices, smart televisions, tablets, game consoles, computers and smartphones. SLING TV offers two general market streaming services, SLING Orange and SLING Blue, that collectively feature content from Disney/ESPN, Fox, NBC, AMC, A&E, AXS, Discovery, Scripps, Turner, Viacom, NBA TV, NHL Network, Pac-12 Networks, GSN, Hallmark, SHOWTIME, STARZ and EPIX. On select devices, SLING TV offers customers access to free content, à la carte channels and services, plus Pay-Per-View events and movies on-demand. Additionally, SLING TV offers a suite of stand-alone and add-on Spanish-language services and packages tailored to English-dominant, bilingual and Spanish-dominant U.S. households. SLING TV is the leading U.S. provider of foreign-language programming, with more than 400 channels in 27 languages. Visit sling.com .

