SLING TV introduces AirTV Anywhere, featuring whole-home DVR solution and quad tuner for viewing over-the-air channels

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SLING TV today debuted the latest addition to the AirTV family of devices , AirTV Anywhere — Powered by SLING, a new Wi-Fi-enabled network hub featuring enhanced functionality and built-in DVR capabilities.

AirTV Anywhere

AirTV Anywhere, when paired with SLING TV's live streaming TV service, a streaming media device and an over-the-air (OTA) antenna, provides a complete cable replacement solution, enabling customers to stream free local broadcast channels from an OTA antenna to anywhere in the U.S. alongside popular networks from SLING TV. The device's unique design eliminates common pain points associated with OTA antennas, such as wiring multiple rooms with individual antennas. AirTV Anywhere wirelessly delivers local broadcast channels to compatible internet-connected devices, smartphones and tablets, via the free SLING TV app using a single OTA antenna and a wireless or wired home network.

"Too many people continue overpaying for TV because they think cutting cable is too complicated," said Adam Kucera, Director of Sales, SLING TV. "With SLING TV plus AirTV Anywhere, Americans can unlock the best kept secret in TV — free local channels that add up to hundreds in annual savings — all while making the switch to streaming with SLING TV at the best price."

AirTV Anywhere Features

Whole-home DVR solution: The built-in 1 TB hard drive allows consumers to record more than 150 hours of local HD content and access recordings alongside SLING Cloud DVR recordings, without connecting an external hard drive.

The built-in 1 TB hard drive allows consumers to record more than 150 hours of local HD content and access recordings alongside SLING Cloud DVR recordings, without connecting an external hard drive. Quad tuner: With four OTA tuners, consumers can watch and/or record up to four streams simultaneously, including one outside of the home on a compatible mobile device.

With four OTA tuners, consumers can watch and/or record up to four streams simultaneously, including one outside of the home on a compatible mobile device. Compact design: With a vertical design and powerful 802.11ac 2x2 dual-band Wi-Fi system, AirTV Anywhere can be placed throughout the home to optimize for the best OTA signal in the home, regardless of the TV's location, and deliver local channel signals to multiple streaming devices simultaneously via the SLING TV app.

With a vertical design and powerful 802.11ac 2x2 dual-band Wi-Fi system, AirTV Anywhere can be placed throughout the home to optimize for the best OTA signal in the home, regardless of the TV's location, and deliver local channel signals to multiple streaming devices simultaneously via the SLING TV app. SLING TV integration: Instead of using a separate app to watch local channels, customers will see over-the-air programming alongside their SLING TV subscription within the app's guide, Cloud DVR recordings and in "My Channels," creating a seamless viewing experience.

Instead of using a separate app to watch local channels, customers will see over-the-air programming alongside their SLING TV subscription within the app's guide, Cloud DVR recordings and in "My Channels," creating a seamless viewing experience. Compatible devices: Supported streaming players include AirTV Mini, AirTV Player, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple and Android mobile devices.

Supported streaming players include AirTV Mini, AirTV Player, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple and Android mobile devices. No subscription fees: AirTV Anywhere requires no monthly subscription fees; new customers can set up a free SLING TV account to access their local channels via AirTV.

AirTV Anywhere joins AirTV's line of cord-cutting products and services, which aim to create an integrated, whole-home solution that marries the choice and value of streaming with the simplicity and convenience of traditional TV services. AirTV Anywhere pairs perfectly with the AirTV Mini , allowing customers to stream local broadcast channels and enjoy free local sports, news and major events along with other popular streaming apps on any connected TV.

AirTV Anywhere is available today for $199.99 on AirTV.net or by calling SLING TV at 888-291-0438.

AirTV Anywhere Technical Specs

App support: SLING TV app (AirTV Mini, AirTV Player, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Android (mobile, tablet and TV), Amazon Fire TV, Roku)

SLING TV app (AirTV Mini, AirTV Player, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Android (mobile, tablet and TV), Amazon Fire TV, Roku) Connectivity/Ports: Internal Wi-Fi 802.11ac 2x2 Dual-Band

Internal Wi-Fi 802.11ac 2x2 Dual-Band Memory: 1 GB of DDR3

1 GB of DDR3 OTA tuners: 4 ATSC 8VSB

4 ATSC 8VSB CPU: Pixelworks XCode 5591

Pixelworks XCode 5591 Flash Memory: 2 MB NOR SPI Boot Flash

2 MB NOR SPI Boot Flash Ports: USB 2.0 and Ethernet

USB 2.0 and Ethernet Power: 12V 2.54A DC

12V 2.54A DC Dimensions: 180mm x 45mm x 110mm (W x H x D)

About SLING TV

SLING TV is an Emmy® Award-winning live streaming TV service that provides more than 700 channels from today's most popular networks across its general market, Latino and international services. It is available on all major streaming devices, smart televisions, tablets, game consoles, computers and smartphones. SLING TV offers two general market streaming services, SLING Orange and SLING Blue, that collectively feature content from Disney/ESPN, Fox, NBC, AMC, A&E, AXS, Discovery, Scripps, Turner, Viacom, NBA TV, NHL Network, Pac-12 Networks, GSN, Hallmark, SHOWTIME, STARZ and EPIX. On select devices, SLING TV offers customers access to free content, à la carte channels and services, plus Pay-Per-View events and movies on-demand. SLING TV provides a suite of stand-alone and add-on Spanish-language services and packages tailored to English-dominant, bilingual and Spanish-dominant U.S. households. SLING TV is the leading U.S. provider of foreign-language programming, with more than 400 channels in 27 languages. Additionally, SLING TV offers a variety of local channel solutions through the AirTV brand, which provides products and services that simplify the modern over-the-air (OTA) entertainment experience. Visit sling.com and AirTV.net for more information.

SOURCE Sling TV L.L.C.

Related Links

http://www.sling.com

