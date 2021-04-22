SLING TV launches new exclusive DraftKings sports betting information channel

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SLING TV , a leading live TV streaming service, launched a new exclusive sports betting information channel in collaboration with DraftKings. SLING TV subscribers and SLING Free users can now view real-time game scores and betting odds on the DraftKings Basketball channel.

On heels of app integration, SLING TV becomes first live TV streaming service to integrate DraftKings information channel on its platform

"This new channel is just the beginning of how we plan to bring the DraftKings sports betting experience to SLING TV customers," said Michael Schwimmer, President, SLING TV. "We will continue expanding and enhancing our offerings to be the ultimate entertainment experience for sports fans."

SLING TV will also launch DraftKings Baseball and DraftKings Hockey channels in the coming weeks. The expansion of the DraftKings sports betting information channels on SLING TV comes after the two companies announced a strategic agreement across DISH's portfolio of brands to bring DraftKings' sportsbook and daily fantasy experiences directly to its customers nationwide. DraftKings is a leader in the sports betting and daily fantasy sports space in the U.S.

"DraftKings continually looks at new ways to reach customers through innovative collaborations with recognizable brands such as SLING TV," said Paul Liberman, President of Product and Technology and co-founder at DraftKings. "We are thrilled to expand this relationship, which will offer SLING TV customers an entirely new viewership experience through this first-of-its-kind streaming service."

