Sling TV pushes beyond the bundle: removes paywall barriers, offers free and à la carte options without a base subscription

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sling TV today became the first live streaming provider to deliver a truly flexible experience to consumers through access to free content, à la carte channels and services, plus transactional live events and movies on-demand, without requiring a base subscription.

"When we first launched Sling in 2015, we set out to create an entertainment experience that put our customers first, offering unprecedented flexibility and control – no annual contracts, no hidden fees and the ability to customize programming," said Warren Schlichting, president of Sling TV. "The new Sling evolves the experience even further by providing access to great content without anchoring customers to a base subscription."

At launch, the new Sling experience is available to returning Sling customers on Roku devices. The new experience will expand to additional Sling-supported devices in the near future.

Watch free content, without a base subscription

Upon re-opening the Sling TV app, returning customers can now access more than 100 hours of free TV shows and movies without restarting their subscription. Ribbons within the "My TV" interface dedicated solely to free shows and movies will highlight top content, which at launch will include "Wrecked," "The Detour," "Good Behavior," "Flip or Flop" and more.

Purchase à la carte channels

Consumers can now purchase select channels in an à la carte fashion and watch them through the Sling TV app, no Sling TV base subscription required. Channels now available as à la carte subscriptions range from premium channels like Showtime, to on-demand channels, to sports packages and more.

Three on-demand networks, Dove Channel, Outside TV Features and Stingray Karaoke, launched today on Sling TV, joining other à la carte on-demand channels, including CuriosityStream, Pantaya and Up Faith & Family. Each channel may be purchased separately month-to-month and accessed through the Sling TV app alongside free shows and other purchased content.

Monthly pricing for à la carte channels is below:

Showtime: $10

CuriosityStream: $6

Stingray Karaoke: $7

Dove Channel: $5

Outside TV Features: $5

Up Faith & Family: $5

Pantaya: $6

NBA League Pass: $28.99

For more information on the à la carte channels launched today—Stingray Karaoke, Dove and Outside TV Features—visit our blog. Additional à la carte channels will become available in the coming months.

Existing Sling TV customers can purchase these channels in addition to their base services.

Access pay-per-view events and movies

Sling TV was the first virtual multichannel video programming distributor (vMVPD) to offer pay-per-view (PPV) events, and has presented more than 15 events since 2017, including popular UFC fights and highly-anticipated boxing matches. Starting today, consumers can access these PPV events as a one-time purchase without purchasing a Sling TV base subscription. Fans can choose to use Sling TV solely for their PPV events or combine their PPV purchases with any of Sling TV's base subscriptions.

In addition to the PPV UFC and boxing matches, customers also have the option to purchase movies within the new experience – again, no Sling TV base subscription required. Consumers will have access to more than 5,000 of today's most popular movies. Existing customers will still be able to purchase PPV events and movies in addition to their base service subscription.

New features and more content will continue to be added to the new Sling TV experience in the near future.

About Sling TV

Sling TV L.L.C. provides over-the-top television services, including general market, Latino and International live and on-demand programming. Sling TV is America's number one live TV streaming service, based on the number of subscribers publicly reported as of May 1, 2018. It is available on smart televisions, tablets, game consoles, computers, smartphones and other streaming devices. Sling TV offers two domestic streaming services that collectively include more than 150 channels and programming content from Disney/ESPN (Sling Orange/single-stream), Fox (Sling Blue/multi-stream), NBC (Sling Blue/multi-stream), NFL Network (Sling Blue/multi-stream), NBA TV, NHL Network, Pac-12 Networks, HBO®, SHOWTIME, STARZ, AMC, A&E, Turner, Scripps, GSN, Hallmark, Viacom, EPIX and AXS. Additionally, Sling TV offers a suite of standalone and add-on Spanish-language services and packages tailored to English-dominant, bilingual and Spanish-dominant U.S. households. Sling TV also provides more than 300 channels in 22 languages across multiple devices to U.S. households. Visit www.sling.com.

