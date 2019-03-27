Sling TV Welcomes E! and Paramount Network to "Sling Blue" Service

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sling TV today moved E! and Paramount Network channels from its Lifestyle Extra and Comedy Extra add-ons into its Sling Blue base service at no added cost. At $25/month, or $15/month for the first three months with Sling TV's new customer promotion, Sling Blue is the most affordable way to watch live and on-demand programming from both E! and Paramount.

"While other streaming providers are removing quality programming and raising prices, we've added two popular entertainment channels to Sling Blue without inflating costs for our customers," said Dana McLeod, vice president of programming at Sling TV. "We are committed to providing the best content at the best price. There's never been a better time to be a Slinger."

E! and Paramount Network, previously in Lifestyle Extra ($5/month) and Comedy Extra ($5/month), respectively, are immediately available to Sling Blue subscribers. New customers can sign up for a Sling Blue subscription at www.sling.com. Sling Orange customers can still access Paramount Network by adding Comedy Extra ($5/month) to their account.

E!, a leader in entertainment news and programming, delivers the best of pop culture and lifestyle content with shows like "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," "Botched," "Very Cavallari," "E! News," "Live from the Red Carpet" and "The People's Choice Awards." Paramount Network provides bold original scripted and unscripted series for its audiences as a premium entertainment hub, featuring shows like "Yellowstone," "Lip Sync Battle" and "Bar Rescue." E! and Paramount Network include live regularly-scheduled programming as well as hundreds of on-demand titles.

Sling Blue includes a wide variety of entertainment channels, including Bravo, HGTV, Discovery, TLC and more. For a full list of offerings, visit www.sling.com.

About Sling TV

Sling TV L.L.C. provides over-the-top television services, including general market, Latino and International live and on-demand programming. Sling TV is America's number one live TV streaming service, based on the number of subscribers publicly reported as of Feb. 13, 2019. It is available on smart televisions, tablets, game consoles, computers, smartphones and other streaming devices. Sling TV offers two domestic streaming services that collectively include more than 150 channels and programming content from Disney/ESPN (Sling Orange/single-stream only), Fox (Sling Blue/multi-stream), NBC (Sling Blue/multi-stream), NFL Network (Sling Blue/multi-stream), AMC, A&E, AXS, Discovery, Scripps, Turner, Viacom, NBA TV, NHL Network, Pac-12 Networks, GSN, Hallmark, SHOWTIME, STARZ and EPIX . On select devices, Sling TV offers returning customers access to free content, à la carte channels and services, plus transactional live events and movies on-demand, without requiring a base subscription. Additionally, Sling TV offers a suite of standalone and add-on Spanish-language services and packages tailored to English-dominant, bilingual and Spanish-dominant U.S. households. Sling TV provides more than 640 channels in 22 languages across multiple devices to U.S. households. Visit www.sling.com.

