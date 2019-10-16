Slingshot Insights Announces Acquisition of Healthcare Survey Provider Truth On Call

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Slingshot Insights, the first and largest crowdfunded expert network and due diligence community, has acquired Truth On Call, a healthcare survey and market research company.

With this acquisition, Slingshot Insights will expand its market research capabilities beyond expert phone interviews and into market research surveys. Already offering direct interview access to thousands of healthcare experts and a database of hundreds of transcribed interviews, the company will now facilitate surveys. The newly combined entity will boast one of the largest verified physician panels, 24 hour survey turnaround time, and the most flexible pricing in the industry through its model of cost sharing and collaboration.

Joe McCann, Slingshot Insights' Co-Founder and CEO, said, "Truth On Call has been our preferred vendor for survey execution since we launched. The opportunity to bring this tremendous service in-house is an exciting day for our company and the Slingshot Community. Truth On Call has a demonstrated ability to provide high caliber insights in just hours on fast moving situations. It is this speed and quality that has enabled its success with both industry advisors, corporate leaders, and premier institutional investors."

Founded in 2008 Truth on Call has built a reputation for innovation in the market research space. Proprietary tools, such as text-based surveys, enable the collection of insights in real time at industry events and conferences, or when news breaks. The company's verified panel of doctors is one of the largest in the industry.

Through the acquisition, Slingshot's expanded offering will include multiple new services and solutions for clients including:

Tracking new product launches in opaque markets before companies report their results.

Understanding the impression new data has made on physicians in real time as it is published, press released, or presented at healthcare conferences.

Analyzing and quantifying the success of advertising campaigns and healthcare conference booth promotions.

Identifying areas of unmet medical need for further investment and development.

Supporting media stories through rigorous polling of key stakeholders, before the article is published.

Colleen Tepe, Slingshot Insights' Co-Founder and COO said, "We are excited to dramatically expand our network of experts through this acquisition. By adding the important tool of surveys to our market research offering, we will become an even more important partner to industry and every investor. We are once again bringing what until now was a prohibitively expensive, yet high value tool, to a broader audience of investors taking one more step in our mission to level the playing field."

To learn more about the Slingshot Insights Market Research and Investment Due Diligence services please contact sales@slingshotinsights.com today.

ABOUT SLINGSHOT INSIGHTS

Slingshot Insights is an expert network and market research firm that utilizes technology to reduce the time, cost, and compliance risks associated with diligence and research.

