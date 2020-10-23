Slingshot Launches Integrated Chatbot and IVR-to-Text to Deliver a Modern Customer Experience

To meet the needs of the on-demand economy and the growth of its digital channels, Slingshot has launched an IVR-to-text and chatbot service to automate and speed up consumer interactions like scheduling and rescheduling services, processing payments, or even creating quotes for new customers. Taylor Olson, CEO at Slingshot, says, "While the phone is still 70-90 percent of interactions for home services providers, text and chat have risen substantially as more providers begin to incorporate these channels into their mix."

The Reveal took place just after the industry's main event, PestWorld. Clients like Aptive Environmental and Certus Pest discussed how automation fits into their business strategy and improves the customer experience. Olson also sat down with product experts from Slingshot's integration partners at a roundtable to discuss automation in the pest industry.

Jon Soldan, COO at Slingshot, presented some impressive numbers at the Reveal. The company reached 1 million customer interactions for the year as well as more than $25 million closed for Slingshot clients. "What's most important is that these numbers show that our clients are successful, and that's what we care about most. As we marry the digital channels and meet customers where they are to provide value, we feel we have a fantastic strategy for 2021 and are so excited to share it with everyone," Soldan commented.

Lastly, John Yates, Head of Product, showcased the product growth this year including a 40 percent decrease in call times when clients have integrated their CRM. He remarks, "With a strong foundation based on strategic integrations with partners, we're heavily investing in new breakthrough technology that will automatically send more conversations to a text-based channel to drive first contact resolution without needing to get a human involved. And we're starting with bots."

A recording of the Reveal and panel discussions can be found here.

