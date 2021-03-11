Slingshot Partners With Mosquito Squad For A Dedicated Pest Sales And Support Team

Tom Swift, Chief Operating Officer at Mosquito Squad, anticipates the impact of this partnership to be significant, "By giving franchise owners a fully-dedicated team of agents ready to serve and sell 24 hours a day, we are giving them the most valuable resource of all; time. Not having time to answer calls and respond to customers meant losing leads. With Slingshot, no more missed calls means no more missed revenue."

With over 50 percent of franchise owners already signed up, response has been overwhelmingly positive. Greg Atwell, owner of Mosquito Squad El Paso, says, "Slingshot gave us the semblance of being a big company because we can say we're open 24/7. Slingshot agents don't just take calls like an answering service, they can talk to the clients about our packages and sign them up. I tell people all the time that Slingshot is just another part of our company."

With the ability to engage customers through multiple communication channels in their Central Inbox platform, Slingshot agents will be able to respond to all Mosquito Squad leads via text, web chat, or form submits. This option has been a gamechanger for Atwell and his team, "As far as a system, I would say they are the best out there. Slingshot responding to web chats and calls after hours is priceless."

Chris Huntsman, Slingshot's cofounder, is determined to see it successful for both Mosquito Squad and their parent company, Authority Brands. "We feel honored that Authority Brands has trusted us with the responsibility to provide such a valuable service to their Mosquito Squad family. This partnership will continue to deliver die-hard fans and customers for every franchise owner."

About Slingshot

Since 2014, Slingshot has helped pest control providers adapt to the on-demand economy through around-the-clock sales and customer support. With 25% of sales calls happening after-hours or weekends, Slingshot helps businesses respond to every new lead, sign more contracts, and instantly engage with current and potential customers 24 hours a day. We offer a multi-channel support platform across text, voice, email, chat, and web lead response with the ability to dynamically assign to the Slingshot team to respond and close. Find out more at www.getslingshot.com .

About Authority Brands

Authority Brands is a leading provider of home services, building brands that support the success of our franchisees, as well as bettering the lives of the homeowners we serve and the people we employ. Authority Brands is dedicated to supporting individual franchisee growth through providing strong marketing, technology, and operational support. Our goal is to have our franchisees at the local level averaging over $1 million in annual revenue. Contact us today at www.authoritybrands.com .

