SlingStudio introduces custom scoreboard, highlight-tagging features with new software release

FOSTER CITY, Calif., June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SlingStudio launched a software update that introduces custom scoreboard capabilities and highlight-tagging tools that give users of the multi-camera video production and livestreaming platform more options for delivering compelling video while minimizing post-production.

"Our users have been asking for the ability to deliver high-end and graphically rich video without having to invest significantly in post-production," said Janet Gipson, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for SlingStudio. "This new update gives producers the power to create custom scoreboards using their own graphics and elements like team names, logos, scores and more — all using SlingStudio."

"With the new highlight tagging feature, it's easy to capture special moments on-the-fly and create highlight clips of the entire production, without requiring any post-production effort," said Gipson.

These features are available for free download to new and existing SlingStudio customers, for use with both the iPad and Mac Console apps. SlingStudio is the industry's first portable, wireless multi-camera video production and livestreaming platform by Sling Media L.L.C., a subsidiary of DISH Network Corp.

Already popular with high school and college sports teams for livestreaming, SlingStudio can also be utilized to produce multi-camera angle content for social media, interviews and sports performance, allowing coaches to better analyze games, practices and training sessions.

For more information about SlingStudio, visit www.MySlingStudio.com. For multimedia assets, visit www.MySlingStudio.com/press.

About Sling Media:

Sling Media empowers video producers and consumers with its video capture, compression and delivery technologies. A wholly owned subsidiary of DISH Network Corp. (NASDAQ: DISH), Sling Media L.L.C. is behind the groundbreaking SlingStudio multi-camera production system that changes how directors, of all skill levels, can think about creating and sharing professional-grade video content. Affordable and portable, SlingStudio makes it simple to wirelessly connect multiple cameras to record, monitor, edit and broadcast HD video in real time. Since 2004, Sling Media has been a leading provider of multiscreen smart TV solutions embraced by both consumers and television service providers.

Visit www.MySlingStudio.com

