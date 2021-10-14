Slip Ring Market to Reach US$ 1.1 Bn by 2030, Rising Government Initiatives to Promote Use of Green Technology Fuel Sales Opportunities, Notes TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Slip Ring Market: Overview

Major companies engaged in the global slip ring market are increasing their R&D activities, which are focused on the discovery of new technologies and materials that advance the quality and performance of slip rings.

Slip rings are gaining impetus as they hold the ability to improve application performance, thus eliminating the possibility of damage to wiring between movable parts, and simplify the operations. Pancake slip rings, wireless slip rings, miniature slip rings, pneumatic slip rings, molded slip rings, and capsule slip rings are some of the key products available in the global market.

The analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR) note that the global slip ring market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period of 2020–2030.

The players in the global market are experiencing high demand for customized slip rings for different applications.

Request Brochure for Detailed Insights - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=70119

Slip Ring Market: Key Findings

Increase in Production of Wind Turbines Boosts Sales Opportunities in Global Market

The world is experiencing increased need for using green, sustainable, and clean energy sources due to growing environmental concerns. As a result, manpower generation companies are witnessing demand for wind turbines wherein slip rings are one of the key components.

Adoption of Crane Technology to Create Prominent Avenues for Market Growth

In the crane technology, slip rings are utilized for different purposes, including power and data transmission. Some of the key properties promoting the use of slip rings in the crane technology include superior flexibility for varied applications. Presently, the market players are experiencing high demand for Rotar X slip rings, owing to their growing use in cranes to ensure minimum downtime and improve durability.

Request a Sample on Slip Ring Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=70119

Slip Ring Market: Growth Boosters

In recent years, many countries across the globe have increased investments in different space-related activities and projects. This scenario is resulting into increased requirement of missiles, satellites, and ground vehicles, wherein slip rings are a key component. Thus, increase in the number of space-related projects is expected to generate high demand for slip rings in the near future.

With increased initiatives by government bodies of many countries, the adoption of green technologies is increasing across the globe. As a result, the demand for wind turbines is increasing, which, in turn, is anticipated to boost sales opportunities in the slip ring market.

Slip rings find wide application in DC motors and AC generators. In addition, players operating in the slip ring market are anticipated to gain high sales avenues, owing to increased product use in cable reels, tower cranes, bucket-wheel excavators, and pillar jib cranes.

In terms of region, the slip ring market is expected to attain prominent growth avenues in Asia Pacific . This growth can be attributed to increased initiatives by regional government authorities to promote the use of green technologies.

Ask for Special Discount on Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=70119

Slip Ring Market: Competition Landscape

Companies engaged in the global slip ring market are increasingly adopting in acquisition activities. Furthermore, several players are incorporating advanced technologies in their production activities. These strategies are helping them to stay ahead in the competition.

Slip Ring Market: Key Players

The report performs profiling of key players operating in the slip ring market. Thus, the research document delivers all important information including the company overview, product portfolio, financial overview, recent developments, and business strategies of each player operating in the market.

Some of the key players in the slip ring market are:

Cobham Limited

MERSEN Property

Moog Inc.

Moflon Technology Co. Limited

Combinent Oy Ab

ROTAC Co., Ltd.

Pandect Precision Components Ltd.

SPINNER GmbH

Schleifring GmbH

Stemmann-TECHNIK

Buy an Exclusive Research Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=70119<ype=S

Global Slip Ring Market: Segmentation

Slip Ring Market, by Product Type

Wireless Slip Rings

Pancake Slip Rings

Pneumatic Slip Rings

Miniature Slip Rings

Capsule Slip Rings

Molded Slip Rings

Others

Slip Ring Market, by End User

Aviation & Aerospace

Defense

Space

Others

Slip Ring Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) Middle East & Africa (MEA)

& (MEA) South America

Explore Latest Reports by TMR:

Greenhouse Horticulture Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/greenhouse-horticulture-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/greenhouse-horticulture-market.html Pinbone Removers Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pinbone-removers-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pinbone-removers-market.html Aluminum Cladding Panels Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/aluminum-cladding-panels-market.html

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Mr Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/slip-rings-market.htm

SOURCE Transparency Market Research