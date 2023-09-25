Slip Rings Market to increase by USD 127.7 million during 2022-2027 | Technological innovations in slip rings to drive the growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The slip rings market size is expected to grow by USD 127.7 million between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 2.86% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by Application (Commercial, Industrial, Aerospace and defense, Marine, and Others), Type (Upto 1500 rpm, Below 500 rpm, and Above 1500 rpm), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Technological innovations in slip rings drive the growth of the slip rings market. Modular design is an innovative new advancement in slip rings, which will allow technicians to easily replace a faulty part in industrial and mechanical machinery. An increasing amount of R&D activities are carried out by market players such as Schleifring GmbH. For instance, suppliers such as JINPAT Electronics Co., Ltd. developed micro slip rings using micro slip ring technology. Furthermore, the company-designed LPK/LPKS series pancake slip rings are precise, small, and lightweight, which can operate at a higher level. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the slip rings market during the forecast period. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View Free PDF Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Slip Rings Market 2023-2027

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the slip rings market: Cavotec SA, Delachaux Group SA, Deublin Co. LLC, Dynamic Sealing Technologies Inc., Fabricast Inc., IEC Corp., Kuebler Group, Mersen Corporate Services SAS, Michigan Scientific Corp., MOFLON TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., Moog Inc., ROTAC Co Ltd, Rotary Systems Inc., RUAG International Holding Ltd., SciTrue M and E Technology Co. Ltd., SENRING Electronics Co. Ltd., SPINNER GmbH, United Equipment Accessories Inc., Wabtec Corp., and Wegmann Unternehmens Holding GmbH and Co. KG

Slip Rings Market is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 2.71% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Trend

Rising emphasis on miniature and micro slip rings is an emerging slip rigs market trend.

is an emerging slip rigs market trend. Several upgrades in the design and function of automation equipment technology have raised the demand for smaller size, high-performance slip rings.

Micro and micro slip rings are increasingly incorporated into a variety of applications. For instance, vendors like Moog Inc. and MOFLON TECHNOLOGY, offer miniature and micro slip rings in the market.

Also, the MMC088 series of microelectric slip rings offered by MOFLON TECHNOLOGY has an outer diameter of 5.9 mm.

Hence, such trends fuel the growth of the slip rings market during the forecast period.

Challenge

A highly fragmented market structure challenges the growth of the slip rings market.

challenges the growth of the slip rings market. Regional and international players operating in the fragmented slip-ring market globally.

This increases competition among suppliers and results in the threat of strong competition among suppliers, but the flexible nature of slip rings has forced suppliers to offer differentiated products for different industries.

The market players compete in terms of the price and type of slip rings, which raised competition in the market and is expected to make it mature in the future.

Hence, such challenges impede the growth of the slip rings market during the forecast period.

The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing the report

Keg Segments:

The commercial segment is significant during the forecast period. The segment is mainly driven by the increasing availability of technologically advanced slip rings in the market. The commercial segment includes the use of slip rings in motors, generators, and medical equipment. Furthermore, the slip ring plays an important role in the operation of the induction motor, which is widely used in escalators, packaging machines, and others. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the commercial segment of the slip rings market during the forecast period. Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request Free Sample Report

Related Reports:

The smart rings market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 21.39% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 34,402.61 thousand. the market is segmented by technology, application, and geography. The growing digitization of the global economy is driving market growth.

The anti-slip coatings market size is expected to increase by USD 22.31 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.4%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers anti-slip coatings market segmentation by type (water-based and solvent-based) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing demand for anti-slip coatings in APAC is notably driving the anti-slip coatings market growth.

Slip Rings Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.86% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 127.7 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.71 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Cavotec SA, Delachaux Group SA, Deublin Co. LLC, Dynamic Sealing Technologies Inc., Fabricast Inc., IEC Corp., Kuebler Group, Mersen Corporate Services SAS, Michigan Scientific Corp., MOFLON TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., Moog Inc., ROTAC Co Ltd, Rotary Systems Inc., RUAG International Holding Ltd., SciTrue M and E Technology Co. Ltd., SENRING Electronics Co. Ltd., SPINNER GmbH, United Equipment Accessories Inc., Wabtec Corp., and Wegmann Unternehmens Holding GmbH and Co. KG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio