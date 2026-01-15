Slips Raises $3.5M Series Seed to Pioneer the Future of Peer-to-Peer Betting

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Slips, a pioneer in peer-to-peer betting, today announced the close of its $3.5 million series seed, fueling rapid expansion as demand accelerates for social, player-driven competition.

The round was led by Las Olas Capital and Sunset Bay Capital, with participation from notable investors including Andrew Schwartzberg, Co-Owner of the Charlotte Hornets and Leeds United English Football Club, alongside a group of strategic investors supporting Slips' long-term vision.

Slips is a social-first, peer-to-peer betting platform where players compete directly against each other — not a house. Every bet is matched between users, meaning someone always wins, without centralized odds-setting or a sportsbook taking the other side. Through products like Heads Up, Pools, Tourlays, and AI-generated P2P prediction markets, Slips enables real competition powered by its community.

"We're pioneering a new model for betting — one that's peer-to-peer at its core," said Jess Richman, Founder & CEO of Slips. "By removing the house and letting players compete directly, we've created something more transparent, more social, and more aligned with how people naturally want to play."

Strong Momentum in a New Category

The seed round builds on significant momentum for Slips, which has achieved over 500% year-over-year growth as players increasingly seek more transparent, player-driven alternatives to traditional betting. As peer-to-peer competition emerges as a distinct category, Slips is establishing itself as an early leader in the space.

"We're seeing strong, organic demand," Richman added. "Once players experience peer-to-peer — where your take matters and someone always wins — it's hard to go back."

Extending Peer-to-Peer Into Real-World Experiences

A key differentiator for Slips is its expansion beyond digital betting into in-real-life (IRL) experiences. The platform supports geo-located groups for bars, stadiums, and private clubs, as well as recreational sports communities including padel, pickleball, golf, and more.

These IRL experiences allow users to bet against other attendees, stake tournament brackets or individual matchups, see who is live on-site, track winnings, and cash out directly within Slips. For venues and clubs, Slips provides a growing B2B engagement platform, offering peer-to-peer betting as a value-added member benefit.

"Peer-to-peer is even more powerful in real life," said Richman. "We're turning live moments into shared competition — on site and on platform."

Scaling Technology, Team, and Access

Proceeds from the seed round will be used to deepen Slips' technology stack, expand the team across product, engineering, and growth, and accelerate user acquisition as the platform continues to scale nationally.

Slips recently launched ACH payouts, adding convenience and liquidity for users across the platform. The rollout has driven strong early adoption, with premium memberships growing more than 300% in the first month following launch — underscoring demand for faster access to funds and enhanced financial controls within peer-to-peer betting.

In parallel, Slips is investing in additional financial infrastructure, including crypto payment support, exploration of stablecoin-based withdrawals, and preparation for international expansion, all designed to further improve speed, access, and user control.

"This is still early," said Gurminder Singh, CTO and Co-Founder of Slips. "This capital helps us move faster on infrastructure, financial rails, and real-world integrations that unlock scale."

About Slips

Slips is a next-generation peer-to-peer betting platform where players compete directly with each other — not the house — so someone always wins. Offering Heads Up, Pools, Tourlays, AI-generated P2P prediction markets, and geo-located group experiences, Slips creates a social-first environment where users connect, compete, and win in real time — online and in real life.

