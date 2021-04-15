SLIQ Spirited Ice Partners With TerraCycle To Make Packaging Nationally Recyclable For Their Line Of Premium Hard Freezer Pops

TRENTON, N.J., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SLIQ Spirited Ice, a premium hard freezer pop launched by 21 Holdings LLC, a subsidiary of the world's leading freezer pop manufacturer, The Jel Sert Company, has partnered with international recycling leader, TerraCycle, to make their packaging nationally recyclable in the United States. SLIQ Spirited Ice has three core products, Vodka, Agave, and Rum, available at select retailers nationwide, including Albertsons and Walmart.

Through the SLIQ Recycling Program, consumers can send in all empty SLIQ Spirited Ice plastic tubes to TerraCycle to be recycled for free. Participation in the program is easy: sign up on the TerraCycle program page at https://www.terracycle.com/sliq and mail in the waste using the provided prepaid shipping label. Once collected, the plastic packaging waste is cleaned and melted into hard plastic that can be used to make new recycled products.

"As we roll out SLIQ Spirited Ice nationwide, it has been a priority for us to find a sustainable solution that supports the brand's convenience and ethos," said Gavin Wegner, Senior Brand Manager for SLIQ Spirited Ice. "We are thrilled to be partnering with TerraCycle to create sustainable and recyclable products that consumers can send in free of charge in exchange for rewards to charities of their choice."

By providing a viable recycling solution for the SLIQ Spirited Ice packaging at launch, Jel Sert is proactively solving their packaging waste and diverting it from the landfill. This is in line with the company's sustainability commitments as laid out by their corporate Environmental Improvement Team. These commitments include optimizing shipping routes to minimize fuel usage, reducing waste generated in their manufacturing facility and corporate offices by maximizing the efficiency of key equipment, and using post-consumer recycled paper in packages, among many others.

"Through the creation of the SLIQ Recycling Program, customers have the unique opportunity to responsibly recycle their packaging and divert waste from landfills," said TerraCycle CEO and Founder, Tom Szaky. "SLIQ connoisseurs participating in this recycling program, can have fun and enjoy the moment, but not at the expense of the planet."

For more information on TerraCycle's recycling programs, visit www.terracycle.com .

About SLIQ Spirited Ice

SLIQ Spirited Ice is a premium hard freezer pop. It is the brainchild of the leading freezer pop manufacturer for the last half-century, The Jel Sert Company, through its new subsidiary, 21 Holdings LLC, that exclusively produces the company's 21+ items. The SLIQ brand leads a new frontier of alcohol that plays in the intersection of nostalgic classics and the modern, ready-to-drink, hard seltzer surge. With its three core products, Vodka, Agave, and Rum, SLIQ Spirited Ice offers classic flavors with a sophisticated, modern twist. Each freezer pop has fewer than 100 calories, 8% ABV, and offers just the right amount of sweetness with a portion-controlled single-serving in a convenient and portable package. SLIQ Spirited Ice is naturally flavored with ingredients that are gluten-free, vegan and kosher. SLIQ products are $17.99/9-pack with three flavors per box and are available at select retailers nationwide, including Albertsons, Walmart and more. Shipped shelf-stable, SLIQ Spirited Ice is meant to be enjoyed frozen. To learn more and to find a SLIQ near you, visit sliqspiritedice.com and follow along at @sliqspiritedice .

About TerraCycle

TerraCycle is an innovative waste management company with a mission to eliminate the idea of waste. Operating nationally across 20 countries, TerraCycle partners with leading consumer product companies, retailers and cities to recycle products and packages, from dirty diapers to cigarette butts, that would otherwise end up being landfilled or incinerated. In addition, TerraCycle works with leading consumer product companies to integrate hard to recycle waste streams, such as ocean plastic, into their products and packaging. Its new division, Loop, is the first shopping system that gives consumers a way to shop for their favorite brands in durable, reusable packaging. TerraCycle has won over 200 awards for sustainability and has donated over $44 million to schools and charities since its founding more than 15 years ago and was named #10 in Fortune magazine's list of 52 companies Changing the World. To learn more about TerraCycle or get involved in its recycling programs, please visit www.terracycle.com .

