SLK And Asysco Partner To Accelerate Legacy Modernization

COEVORDEN, Netherlands and BANGALORE, India, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SLK and Asysco announced a partnership to address legacy modernization challenges and enable faster legacy migration, scalability, and cost efficiencies for our customers.

Asysco brings in tools, experience, and expertise to transform traditional on-premises legacy environments into innovative and agile systems. Asysco technology creates opportunities for businesses to transform into agile, flexible, and digitally native enterprises, able to compete in the local and global marketplace. SLK enhances this value proposition with strong expertise in legacy transformations to maximize value, minimize complexity, and deliver an infrastructure that is fit for purpose.

Using the Asysco Platform, SLK will help enterprises scale faster by transitioning out of legacy systems. Together the partners will help businesses migrate, integrate, and democratize their varied, legacy, and on-premises mainframe applications into scalable right-fit infrastructure on the cloud.

"I am delighted to announce our strategic partnership with SLK. Asysco is at the forefront of legacy migration and modernization for enterprises. Working with SLK both extends our global reach as well as enhances our overall solution by providing incremental customer-centric services that enhance and speed up the migration process. We look forward to accelerating enterprises' legacy modernization journeys so customers can maximize the value of their ecosystem."

- Herman Eggink, Chief Commercial Officer, Asysco

"I believe our strategic partnership with Asysco is a tremendous opportunity for both companies as well as for our customers. The Asysco platform creates an opportunity for us to fast-track Go-To-Market for our customers through intelligent innovation and automation. In addition, automated mainframe migration utilizing cloud-native technologies will enable huge savings for our clients. We look forward to taking this offering to market together and accelerate digital transformation for our clients."

- Nagesh K.P, Head of Data & Digital, SLK Software

About Asysco

With over 40 years of experience in legacy modernization, Asysco prides itself on providing fast and flexible legacy transformation while respecting your past investments. Asysco helps transform your existing legacy mainframe applications into C# and Java that can be easily maintainable as containers, native applications in the cloud and provide a foundation towards a truly digital business.

About SLK

At SLK Software, we recognize the speed at which the world is transforming, the impact it creates, and the opportunity it offers our customers. We are at the forefront of guiding and partnering with our customers through their transformation to maximize value. We believe in the power of simplification and automation to offer a whole new experience. Visit www.slksoftware.com to know more.

