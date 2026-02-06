SLM Investor Alert: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds SLM Investors of the Securities Class Action Lawsuit Deadline on February 17, 2026

Feb 06, 2026, 08:13 ET

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In SLM To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired securities in SLM between July 25, 2025 and August 14, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

[You may also click here for additional information]

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against SLM Corporation ("SLM" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SLM) and reminds investors of the February 17, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) SLM was experiencing a significant increase in early stage delinquencies; (2) accordingly, Defendants overstated the effectiveness of SLM's loss mitigation and/or loan modification programs, as well as the overall stability of the Company's PEL delinquency rates; and (3) as a result, Defendants' public statements made a materially false and misleading impression regarding SLM's business, operations, and prospects at all relevant times.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not. 

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding SLM's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the SLM Corporation class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/SLM or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

