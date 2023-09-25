SLN/CR Panels to Take Part in USA Pickleball-Hosted Acoustics Reduction Demonstration

SLN/CR Panels engages with USA Pickleball on testing next-generation sound absorption technology purpose-built for pickleball.

BOSTON, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kansas City-based startup SLN/CR (pronounced "silencer") today participated in an on-site acoustics demonstration, in conjunction with USA Pickleball, of its novel sound absorption panels.

The event was hosted by USA Pickleball on September 25 at Sweeney Park in the Manchester-by-the-Sea community. The event showcased solutions for sound mitigation within the sport of pickleball and provide an opportunity for USA Pickleball to launch its Quiet Category and acoustic-related initiatives.

"USA Pickleball has been working closely with several vendors in the product and technology space that can help support our investment in acoustic research and initiatives, with SLN/CR being one of these," said Carl Schmits, USA Pickleball's Managing Director of Equipment Standards and Facilities Development. "Our Manchester-By-The-Sea event is designed to showcase how we plan to work with facilities across the country to develop guidance and resources that offer short- and long-term solutions that enhance the sport. We look forward to continued collaborations with the SLN/CR team as we continue to provide our community with solutions to sound mitigation."

As pickleball continues to surge in popularity and new outdoor courts open, USA Pickleball has invested in the research and creation of equipment and solutions to enable more communities the opportunity to enjoy the sport. The launch of this Quiet Category will recognize pickleball products that reduce acoustic output during play without negatively impacting performance.

SLN/CR began working with USA Pickleball in January 2023. The company uses proprietary nanotechnology in their panel solution. The product is designed specifically to absorb high frequency sounds.

"Our nanotechnology creates a massive amount of surface area in a very small form factor. This allows for high frequency sounds to be absorbed. We have a unique competitive advantage. Our product is extremely light-weight, durable, and fully print customizable so sponsors and advertisers can display for their logos," said Eliot Arnold, Co-Founder of SLN/CR.

Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the United States. Participation in pickleball has grown an average of 158.6% over the last three years. In 2023, the Sports & Fitness Industry Association named pickleball the fastest-growing sport in America for the third straight year. According to the Trust for Public Land's 2023 report titled "The Power of Parks to Promote Health," the number of pickleball courts in the 100 most populous US cities has increased by 6x over the last six years, from 420 courts in 2017 to 2,788 in 2023.

About SLN/CR

SLN/CR Panels, LLC is a Kansas City based manufacturer of high-performance sound absorption solutions. The company leverages proprietary nanotechnology combined with best-in-class sustainable fabrics to develop sound panel products designed specifically for the sport of pickleball. For more information on SLN/CR please visit www.slncr.com

About USA Pickleball

USA Pickleball is the National Governing Body (NGB) for the sport of pickleball in the United States. Its mission is to promote the development and growth of the sport while sanctioning events and providing annual members with premier tournaments, educational opportunities, player rankings, official rules and other exclusive benefits. USA Pickleball is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation that is governed and operated by a Board of Directors and a national office staff, who provide the guidance and infrastructure for the continued expansion of the sport.

