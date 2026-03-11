SLNO SHAREHOLDER REMINDER: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on May 5, 2026

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See www.faruqilaw.com.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) the Soleno Phase 3 clinical trial program for DCCR had systematically downplayed, misrepresented, and/or concealed significant evidence of safety concerns potentially related to the administration of DCCR, including issues related to excess fluid retention in clinical trial participants; (2) as a result, the administration of DCCR to treat hyperphagia in individuals with PWS posed materially greater safety risks than disclosed by Soleno or its executives; and (3) consequently, DCCR had materially lower commercial viability and undisclosed risks related to the likelihood of significant and widespread adverse events after its commercial launch, including risks related to patient discontinuation rates, lower patient adoption, prescriber reluctance, adverse regulatory action, and potential reputational and legal fallout.

On August 15, 2025, Scorpion Capital LLC published a report critical of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc., its drug candidate DCCR, and the company's Phase 3 clinical trial program. The report alleged significant concerns regarding the drug's safety, efficacy, and clinical trial data. On this news, the price of Soleno common stock declined from a high of more than $77 per share on August 14, 2025 to close at approximately $68 per share on August 18, 2025, a decline of nearly 12% over two trading days.

Subsequently, on September 10, 2025, Soleno filed a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission disclosing that a patient had died after taking DCCR.On this news, the price of Soleno common stock declined from more than $70 per share on September 9, 2025 to close at approximately $57 per share on September 11, 2025, a decline of approximately 19% over two trading days.

Lastly, on November 4, 2025, Soleno reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, revealing that the earlier Scorpion Capital report had disrupted the launch trajectory of DCCR and raised concerns within the Prader-Willi syndrome community, resulting in fewer patient start forms and increased discontinuations. On this news, the price of Soleno common stock declined from nearly $64 per share on November 4, 2025 to close at approximately $47 per share on November 5, 2025, a one-day decline of approximately 27%.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

