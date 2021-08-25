Slofoodgroup Adds Natural Chewing Gum and More Vanilla to Online Store

SARASOTA, Fla., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Slofoodgroup, a full-service vanilla bean, spice, and flavor company, recently expanded its gourmet product line, adding three new vanilla-based products and a natural chewing gum.

The new products, available online, are:

Mastic Gum : Sourced directly from Chios, Greece , mastic gum has been used for centuries as a natural chewing gum and food ingredient. Use it as a dinner digestive, in cakes, spirits, beverages, and medicinally to help alleviate some digestive and oral conditions.

: Sourced directly from Chios, , mastic gum has been used for centuries as a natural chewing gum and food ingredient. Use it as a dinner digestive, in cakes, spirits, beverages, and medicinally to help alleviate some digestive and oral conditions. Tahitian Vanilla Extract : Vanilla from Tahiti is quite rare and available in extremely limited quantities year to year and season to season. That's why you need to get your hands on this Tahitian vanilla extract. It's fruity, floral, and a liquid drop of paradise.

: Vanilla from Tahiti is quite rare and available in extremely limited quantities year to year and season to season. That's why you need to get your hands on this Tahitian vanilla extract. It's fruity, floral, and a liquid drop of paradise. Madagascar Vanilla Bean Paste : Perfect for pastry shops and home cooks, Madagascar vanilla bean paste is a rich bourbon vanilla bean paste derived solely from Madagascar vanilla beans. This paste is excellent for infusing vanilla flavor directly into a recipe without scraping vanilla beans yourself.

: Perfect for pastry shops and home cooks, vanilla bean paste is a rich bourbon vanilla bean paste derived solely from vanilla beans. This paste is excellent for infusing vanilla flavor directly into a recipe without scraping vanilla beans yourself. Grade B Vanilla Beans from Uganda and Ecuador : Have you always wanted to make your own vanilla extract? Get started today with these Grade B vanilla beans from Uganda and Grade B vanilla beans from Ecuador . With so many vanilla varieties to choose from, you can't go wrong with these two.

"We are continuously searching for sustainable products that will change the kitchens and cooking habits of our customers," says Shawn Gavin, CEO and founder of Slofoodgroup. "Our latest offerings do just that. Those familiar with our products can expect the same quality of flavor they're used to, while those discovering us for the first time will be blown away. We're excited to see how our customers incorporate these new additions into their next recipe!"

These products and more are available for purchase on the Slofoodgroup website.

About Slofoodgroup

Slofoodgroup is an importer of premium vanilla products and spices from around the world that believes in the principle "best in, best out." Since 2012, Slofoodgroup has worked closely with its partners from around the globe to ensure they offer the highest quality products and pricing. Slofoodgroup is committed to connecting its customers, partners, families, and communities with the best gourmet spices and flavors online. To learn more, visit https://www.slofoodgroup.com/.

