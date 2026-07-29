Slone Partners Names Sona Stroud and Kim Wilson as Senior Partners

Leadership appointments strengthen premier executive search firm as it continues to expand its footprint and impact across life sciences and healthcare

SOUTH RIDING, Va., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Slone Partners, a nationwide executive search firm for life sciences and healthcare organizations, today announced the appointments of Sona Stroud and Kim Wilson as Senior Partners. Stroud has been promoted to the role following nearly 15 years with the firm, while Wilson returns to the organization, further strengthening its leadership team with nearly 17 years of experience with the company.

In their new leadership positions, Stroud and Wilson will accelerate the firm's growth strategy by driving business development, deepening client partnerships, executing on critical leadership roles, and further enhancing Slone Partners' industry-leading search capabilities in the life sciences and healthcare sectors.

As Senior Partner, Sona Stroud will help lead new business development and strategic growth initiatives while also serving as the company's Culture Ambassador, helping foster the collaborative, people-first environment focused on the high-touch consultative service our clients value most. Since joining Slone Partners in 2011, Stroud has become a trusted advisor to clients nationwide across multiple verticals, helping them secure transformative leadership and build out high-performing teams.

Wilson returns to Slone Partners after a nine-month absence, bringing nearly 17 years of experience in life sciences and healthcare executive search. As Senior Partner, she will help lead the firm's strategic growth initiatives, build new client partnerships, provide leadership across the firm, and help shape the continued evolution of Slone Partners while delivering exceptional outcomes on clients' most significant leadership hires. Her extensive experience and deep understanding of the firm's culture, clients, and business, position her to make an immediate and meaningful impact.

"Few things are more rewarding than recognizing exceptional leaders who have helped shape our firm and welcoming back someone whose contributions have been so meaningful to our success," said Leslie Loveless, CEO and Managing Partner of Slone Partners. "Sona has been an integral part of our journey for nearly 15 years. She embodies our culture, earns the trust of our clients every day, and has a remarkable ability to bring people together around a shared purpose. Kim's return is very welcome news to our internal team and client partners. She is an outstanding executive search leader whose experience, judgment, and passion for customer service will further strengthen our leadership team. Together, Sona and Kim's leadership, expertise, and commitment to successful execution on critical searches will help drive our continued growth while preserving the culture and values that have defined Slone Partners for more than 25 years."

Stroud said the promotion reflects the firm's enduring commitment to its people and clients.

"Slone Partners has been my professional home for nearly 15 years, and I am incredibly grateful for the opportunities I've had to grow alongside such talented colleagues and visionary clients," said Stroud. "As Senior Partner, I'm excited to help shape our next chapter by growing our portfolio of clients, leading on high-profile searches, and supporting our exceptional recruiting teams while nurturing the culture that makes our firm such a special place. Our people have always been our greatest strength, and I'm honored to help build on that foundation."

Wilson said she is excited to help lead the firm's next chapter of growth.

"This firm has always held a special place in my heart because of its people, purpose, and unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional leaders to innovative companies and organizations," said Wilson. "I'm excited to return to Slone Partners and help lead our next chapter of growth by building new client partnerships across the life sciences and healthcare industries and executing search strategies that deliver outstanding leaders who will shape the future of healthcare. As AI, digital technologies, and scientific innovation continue to transform the industry, I look forward to expanding our portfolio of clients and helping them create the leadership teams that will define what's next."

Loveless added that both appointments underscore Slone Partners' continued investment in leadership excellence.

"As our clients navigate an increasingly dynamic life sciences and healthcare landscape, having experienced, trusted leaders like Sona and Kim helping grow our business, partnering with clients, and guiding our teams is more important than ever," Loveless said. "Their valuable leadership will help ensure we continue delivering the exceptional service, insight, and results our clients have come to expect from Slone Partners."

ABOUT SLONE PARTNERS

With a dedicated focus on the life sciences and healthcare industries, Slone Partners is a premier executive search and talent advisory firm with more than 25 years of success delivering visionary leaders and fractional talent who build and scale amazing organizations. With a nationwide presence and global reach, we specialize in discovering and placing innovative leaders, including world-class Board, C-Suite, and upper management professionals. To learn more about Slone Partners' value proposition and our many success stories, visit https://www.slonepartners.com or call 888.784.3422.

SOURCE Slone Partners