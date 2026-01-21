Slone Partners Places Proven C-Suite Leader and Former U.S. Marine Gregory R. Alexander as Chief Executive Officer at Syra Health

Alexander brings stellar track record of scaling healthcare organizations

SOUTH RIDING, Va., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Slone Partners, a nationwide executive search firm for life sciences and healthcare organizations, has announced the placement of Gregory R. Alexander as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Syra Health, a healthcare technology company dedicated to powering better health outcomes through prevention-focused, accessible, and affordable solutions.

In his role as CEO, Alexander will draw upon his extensive experience in Medicare Advantage and Medicaid markets, where Syra's customers operate, along with his deep expertise in population health services, having overseen operations with revenues ranging from $45 million to $1.5 billion.

Alexander's career has been defined by consistently driving growth and exceeding financial targets. A C-suite executive with more than two decades of P&L experience, he has led high-impact growth initiatives, directed operational excellence, and spearheaded strategic change across managed care, population health, and healthcare technology organizations. His leadership approach was shaped through service in the United States Marine Corps, where he served as Battalion Communications Officer and completed multiple tours of duty.

Most recently, Alexander served as Senior Vice President of Commercial at Ellipsis Health, a voice AI company serving the healthcare and life sciences industries. Prior to that, as Chief Growth Officer at CitizensRx, a $500 million pharmacy benefits manager, Alexander implemented a targeted growth strategy and tripled sales while judiciously managing budgets. At Lumeris, a $1.5 billion population health company, he expanded operations from three to 11 markets while growing Medicare Advantage membership by more than 20% annually.

"Gregory Alexander is a highly respected leader in the industry, having led several major healthcare initiatives and driving positive change for high-profile organizations throughout his impressive career," said Sona Stroud, Senior Vice President, Executive Search, and Partner at Slone Partners. "He will be a tremendous addition to the company's leadership team as the company amplifies its efforts to accelerate growth and expand its market presence."

"Greg's exceptional track record includes expanding markets, tripling sales, and achieving #1 industry rankings at billion-dollar healthcare organizations," said Dr. Avutu Reddy, speaking on behalf of the Syra Health Board of Directors. "We believe his deep expertise in Medicare, Medicaid, and population health, combined with the discipline he developed as a U.S. Marine Corps officer, positions him to accelerate our growth strategy and deliver meaningful value for shareholders, clients, and the communities we serve."

Alexander holds a Bachelor of Arts in History from Virginia Tech and serves on the Hamilton County Hospital Association Board.

ABOUT SLONE PARTNERS

With a dedicated focus on the life sciences and healthcare industries, Slone Partners is a premier executive search and talent advisory firm with more than 25 years of success delivering visionary leaders and fractional talent who build and scale amazing organizations. With a nationwide presence and global reach, we specialize in discovering and placing innovative leaders, including world-class Board, C-Suite, and upper management professionals. To learn more about Slone Partners' value proposition and our many success stories, visit https://www.slonepartners.com or call 888.784.3422.

ABOUT SYRA HEALTH

Syra Health is a healthcare solutions company serving public and private healthcare organizations with innovative solutions that positively impact entire populations. We specialize in healthcare prevention, expanding access, and delivering affordable solutions. Our healthcare analytics capabilities provide proactive, actionable insights and data-driven intelligence, and our HIPAA-compliant and fully accessible digital health solutions enable measurable health outcomes in highly regulated healthcare environments. Through training and education, we help healthcare organizations reduce costs and deliver consistent, high-quality care. Discover our healthcare solutions at www.syrahealth.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn.

