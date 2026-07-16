Slone Partners Places Amer Mirza, PhD, as Chief Scientific Officer at Prolynx

Appointment will help drive R&D execution for the company's portfolio of ultra-long-acting medicines for obesity and related metabolic conditions

SOUTH RIDING, Va., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Slone Partners, a nationwide executive search firm for life sciences and healthcare organizations, has announced the placement of Amer Mirza, PhD, as Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) at Prolynx, a biotechnology company developing a next-generation portfolio of ultra-long-acting medicines for obesity and related metabolic conditions.

In his role as CSO, Dr. Mirza will help drive R&D execution as Prolynx advances its ultra-long-acting portfolio for obesity and related metabolic diseases. He brings nearly 25 years of drug discovery and development experience, with particular expertise in metabolic disease, translational science, and preclinical pharmacology, and a track record of moving programs through IND-enabling studies. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Disease Biology and Translational Sciences at Septerna, and previously held senior R&D and translational leadership roles at Ascendis Pharma, Gilead Sciences, and XOMA.

"Dr. Amer Mirza is an accomplished scientific leader whose deep expertise in drug discovery and development and passion for innovation make him exceptionally well suited to serve as Chief Scientific Officer at Prolynx. His ability to translate groundbreaking science into meaningful clinical progress will be invaluable for the company," said Leslie Loveless, CEO and Managing Partner at Slone Partners. "We are proud to have partnered with Prolynx on this important search and look forward to seeing the impact Amer will have on the company's continued success."

"With its proprietary modular platform, Prolynx has built a compelling scientific foundation for ultra-long-acting medicines engineered to overcome the challenges around chronic treatment," said Mirza. "By aiming to improve tolerability, reduce treatment burden, and support more durable care, this portfolio has the potential to address limitations that continue to shape current treatments for obesity and related metabolic diseases. I look forward to accelerating these programs toward clinical milestones to deliver transformative therapies for patients who may benefit from new long-term treatment options."

Mirza holds a Bachelor of Science in Microbiology and Immunology, and a Master of Science and PhD in Hematology/Oncology, all from the University of Toronto. His research articles have been published in multiple scientific journals and he is an active member of the Endocrine Society and the American Association for Cancer Research.

ABOUT SLONE PARTNERS

With a dedicated focus on the life sciences and healthcare industries, Slone Partners is a premier executive search and talent advisory firm with more than 25 years of success delivering visionary leaders and fractional talent who build and scale amazing organizations. With a nationwide presence and global reach, we specialize in discovering and placing innovative leaders, including world-class Board, C-Suite, and upper management professionals. To learn more about Slone Partners' value proposition and our many success stories, visit https://www.slonepartners.com or call 888.784.3422.

ABOUT PROLYNX

Prolynx is a biotechnology company dedicated to developing ultra-long-acting medicines for obesity and other metabolic diseases. The Company is advancing a proprietary portfolio of extended-duration therapeutic candidates, targeting once-monthly and once-quarterly dosing, optimized to smooth the peaks and troughs that can contribute to tolerability issues and to support more consistent, long-term treatment. Backed by 5AM Ventures, OrbiMed, and Monograph Capital, Prolynx is based in Emeryville, CA. For more information, visit prolynxinc.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X or Bluesky.

SOURCE Slone Partners