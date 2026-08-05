Slone Partners Places Farhad Ghavami as Chief Executive Officer at SeqCenter

New CEO joins as company enters its next phase of growth, innovation, and impact

SOUTH RIDING, Va., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Slone Partners, a nationwide executive search firm for life sciences and healthcare organizations, today announced the placement of Farhad Ghavami as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SeqCenter, a leading provider of next-generation sequencing (NGS) services supporting academic, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, government, and industrial customers worldwide.

Ghavami has built an impressive portfolio in NGS, with experience spanning leading academic institutions and Eurofins, one of the world's foremost life science service organizations. He joins SeqCenter at a pivotal stage in the company's growth as demand for advanced genomic sequencing technologies and bioinformatics accelerates across drug discovery, precision medicine, research, and healthcare.

"Farhad Ghavami is a highly-respected life sciences leader with a proven track record of building high-performing organizations, accelerating commercial growth, and delivering exceptional value to customers," said Leslie Loveless, CEO and Managing Partner at Slone Partners. "His combination of scientific expertise, strategic vision, operational excellence, and deep understanding of NGS makes him the ideal leader to guide SeqCenter through its next chapter. We were honored to partner with SeqCenter on this search and congratulate Farhad on this exciting opportunity."

Ghavami brings to SeqCenter extensive executive leadership experience in the genomics market and has helped scale sequencing businesses throughout his career. He joins SeqCenter as the company launches its next phase of growth.

"Joining SeqCenter is an incredible opportunity to help shape the future of genomic services," said Ghavami. "I am excited to work alongside our talented team, valued customers, and strategic partners as we enter our next phase of growth. Our mission is clear: deliver exceptional science, provide a worldclass customer experience, and serve as a trusted partner to researchers around the globe. By investing in our people, technology, capabilities, and innovative solutions, we will continue to expand access to high-quality genomic services and help accelerate discoveries that improve lives."

Ghavami holds a Ph.D. in Molecular Genetics and Genetic Engineering.

ABOUT SLONE PARTNERS

With a dedicated focus on the life sciences and healthcare industries, Slone Partners is a premier executive search and talent advisory firm with more than 25 years of success delivering visionary leaders and fractional talent who build and scale amazing organizations. With a nationwide presence and global reach, we specialize in discovering and placing innovative leaders, including world-class Board, C-Suite, and upper management professionals. To learn more about Slone Partners' value proposition and our many success stories, visit https://www.slonepartners.com or call 888.784.3422.

ABOUT SEQCENTER

Founded in 2019, SeqCenter is a sequencing laboratory that provides genomics and Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) services across the US, Europe, and Asia. The company was established to address the need for faster, cost-effective, and accessible sequencing solutions. The company serves research laboratories in academic institutions, industry professionals, and government organizations, all of which require advanced sequencing technologies for cutting-edge research in fields such as genetics, biology, drug development, and crop improvement. SeqCenter is an ARCHIMED company.

SOURCE Slone Partners