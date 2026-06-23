Slope and Velocity Clinical Research Partner to Standardize Inventory Management and Drive Study Feasibility Across 70+ Sites

RICHMOND, Va. and DURHAM, N.C., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Slope, the only end-to-end, vendor-agnostic software provider for managing clinical inventory and biospecimens, and Velocity Clinical Research, the world's largest organization of fully-owned and integrated clinical research sites, today announced that their strategic partnership has led to a comprehensive roll-out of Slope's premium inventory management solution across Velocity's 70+ sites spanning the United States and Europe. The deployment is already enabling Velocity to leverage trial equipment data to inform study feasibility decisions across its network.

Velocity Clinical Research

This partnership represents a significant milestone for both organizations. Slope further solidifies its position in the clinical research space by standardizing its industry-leading clinical inventory management solution with a premier research site network, while Velocity gains access to an innovative platform that has already been adopted by over 2,400 research sites globally across over two dozen countries.

"Slope's base inventory management solution had already been independently adopted at 31 of our sites," said Nicholas Spittal, Chief Operations Officer at Velocity. "This grassroots adoption gave confidence that Slope is easy to use and already providing added value for running efficient sites. With real-time visibility into study equipment and clinical supplies across all of Velocity, we can now make faster, better-informed decisions about operational readiness, prioritization, and allocation of work. We're already leveraging this data to support our study feasibility and quality assurance processes."

"From its inception, Slope has championed research sites first and foremost," said Rust Felix, Co-founder and CEO at Slope. "Research sites are on the front lines of clinical trials, playing the most challenging and critical role in bringing new therapies to patients. When we help them work more efficiently and reduce their administrative burden, the entire clinical research ecosystem benefits. We applaud Velocity for recognizing the value that Slope brings to research sites, and we're excited that our partnership is already fueling our joint efforts to address one of the industry's most significant pain points — managing the inventory and study equipment that are essential to running clinical trials."

By feeding Slope's equipment data into its broader operational infrastructure, Velocity can now determine at a glance whether a site is operationally ready to support a new study — reducing the time and guesswork involved in site selection. As the partnership continues to scale, both organizations expect these operational gains to translate into faster study startup times, reduced supply waste, and a stronger competitive position for Velocity's sites in attracting new trials.

About Slope

Slope is the only end-to-end, vendor-agnostic software provider for managing clinical inventory and biospecimens across the entire clinical research ecosystem. Trusted by 2,400+ sites in over two dozen countries, Slope delivers measurable results: 71% average reduction in lab kit waste, 98% site adoption on sponsor-contracted trials, and up to 98% fewer lab queries.

By unifying and tech-enabling the clinical inventory and biospecimen lifecycle — inventory management and supply logistics; sample collection processing, storage, and shipment; and data exchange with core clinical systems like EDCs and lab databases — Slope eliminates the inefficiencies that slow trials, hinder site staff, and inflate costs. The platform serves research sites, sponsors, labs, and CROs with solutions ranging from premium inventory management for sites, to end-to-end biospecimen lifecycle management for all stakeholders. Learn more at slopeclinical.com.

About Velocity Clinical Research

Velocity Clinical Research is the world's leading organization of fully-owned and integrated research sites. The company partners with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to research new drugs, medical devices, and diagnostics that could improve human health and wellbeing. Velocity's unified research site solutions deliver the right patients, investigators, and research staff for clinical trials across the U.S. and Europe. For more information, visit velocityclinical.com.

SOURCE Slope