Slope and LabConnect Expand Partnership Momentum with Multiple API-Integrated Clinical Trials Launched in Q4 2025

RICHMOND, Va. and RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Slope , the only end-to-end, vendor-agnostic platform for managing biospecimens and lab kits, and LabConnect , a premier provider of technology-driven, global central laboratory solutions, today announced major momentum in their partnership following the launch of their API integration last year. Multiple joint customers have now gone live in December 2025, with additional studies scheduled to come online in early 2026 — expanding the use of an integrated central lab and site technology model that enhances operational precision across the biospecimen lifecycle.

The Slope + LabConnect partnership extends LabConnect's technology ecosystem by enabling electronic data exchange between Slope's site-facing platform and LabConnect's LIMS . Together, the systems connect site, sponsor, and laboratory workflows for lab kit and bulk supply ordering, inventory visibility, sample shipment, and the transfer of key sample and subject metadata using Slope's site-validated, lab-agnostic technology.

"Over the past year, we've moved from announcing the API to demonstrating real-world impact for sponsors launching trials via the Slope + LabConnect integration," said Jim Munz, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Slope. "The clinical trials span diverse therapeutic areas and demonstrate that seamless integration between sample management solutions and central labs can improve efficiency across clinical operations."

"This partnership strengthens LabConnect's ability to deliver biospecimen excellence through our broader, more connected technology ecosystem," said Charles Castano, Chief Technology Officer at LabConnect. "Slope provides site-level inventory and sample management that integrates into our existing laboratory and data infrastructure without requiring new hardware. The integration also gives us access to Slope's network of 2,200+ sites already utilizing the platform, which has driven a 98% site adoption rate on sponsor-contracted trials."

Through the API integration, manual and automated lab kit resupply orders generated within LabConnect flow directly into Slope, giving sponsors enhanced visibility and control over site inventory management. Study teams can set customizable thresholds at the site and protocol level, establish order approval workflows, and monitor inventory status through Slope's centralized reports and dashboards.

Inventory shipments from LabConnect to sites are fully digitized, enabling sites and sponsors to view inbound supply manifests and track package-level delivery status in real time. Once deliveries arrive on site, inventory counts update automatically within the platform. As patient visits occur, samples are registered, or inventory expires, counts adjust in real time, eliminating the need for sites to manually report expired kits and reducing delays between collection and laboratory receipt. Proactive alerts notify teams when inventory runs low or approaches expiration, helping prevent shortages before they occur.

On the sample side, the integration enables sites to eliminate their reliance on lab manuals in favor of Slope's guided workflows for sample collection, processing, storage, and shipment. These workflows support the electronic capture and transfer of subject, visit, and sample metadata — streamlining sample registration and data updates in LabConnect's LIMS. This eliminates the dependency on paper requisition forms, enabling LabConnect to pre-accession samples, and allows discrepancies to be identified before shipments arrive, reducing queries and downstream delays.

The joint solution is also powering more advanced operational models. For trials requiring home health services, Slope + LabConnect now enable supply tracking across multiple shipping addresses per site — critical for studies using mobile nurses or satellite hubs, while simplifying multi-location inventory management for large academic centers and decentralized trial models.

Looking ahead, the companies are extending the integration to support additional sample-tracking workflows, including enhancing lab-to-lab transfers. These capabilities are planned for release beginning in early 2026, further strengthening sponsors' ability to manage biospecimen operations holistically through connected laboratory and site technologies.

About Slope

Slope is the only end-to-end, vendor-agnostic platform for managing biospecimens and clinical inventory across the entire clinical research ecosystem. Trusted by 2,200+ sites in 23+ countries, Slope delivers measurable results: 71% average reduction in lab kit waste, 98% site adoption on sponsor-contracted trials, and up to 98% fewer lab queries.

By unifying and tech-enabling every step of the biospecimen lifecycle — from supply logistics and sample collection through processing, storage, shipment, and data exchange with core clinical systems like EDCs and lab databases — Slope eliminates the inefficiencies that slow trials and inflate costs. The platform serves research sites, sponsors, and CROs with solutions ranging from base inventory management for sites, to enterprise inventory management and end-to-end biospecimen lifecycle management for all stakeholders. Learn more at slopeclinical.com .

About LabConnect

LabConnect is redefining central laboratory services as a technology-driven partner for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Our decentralized network model provides sponsors with access to the industry's most comprehensive global testing menu, supported by advanced sample tracking, data management, and expert consulting services. With an asset light approach spanning functional service provider solutions, specialty testing, and ancillary support, we deliver scalability and efficiency beyond the limits of traditional laboratory ownership. By building the lab network of the future, LabConnect accelerates the development of life-changing therapies with greater precision, flexibility, and speed. Learn more at www.LabConnect.com .

