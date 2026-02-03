Slope and CellCarta Expand Collaboration with Lab Kit Inventory Portal Agreement

Leading Biospecimen Lifecycle Management Platform and Global CRO Formalize Collaboration Following Successful Pilot

MONTREAL and RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Slope, the only end-to-end, vendor-agnostic platform for managing biospecimens and lab kits, and CellCarta, a leading global contract research organization (CRO), today announced they have formalized their Kit Inventory Portal (KIP) collaboration. This follows a successful pilot program and positions Slope's platform as a standard component of CellCarta's logistics offering across new and existing client studies.

The collaboration strengthens the infrastructure supporting CellCarta's global pharmaceutical clients by streamlining sample collection kit ordering, inventory management, and resupply workflows with a solution that is both site-friendly and proven to reduce kit waste by up to 71%. Through Slope's platform, clinical sites can place kit orders directly, with automated resupply capabilities and customizable approval workflows. Orders are transmitted directly to CellCarta's ERP system, and shipment tracking updates automatically sync to site workspaces, providing real-time visibility into inventory levels and simplifying on-hand inventory management for sites.

"This evolution from pilot to long-term partnership validates the operational value Slope delivers to CROs, clinical trial sites, and sponsors," said Ben Carmel, Chief Revenue Officer at Slope. "We're seeing growing momentum across the CRO sector as organizations recognize that modern biospecimen logistics infrastructure is no longer optional—it's essential to remaining competitive and meeting both sponsor and site expectations."

"CellCarta's decision to standardize the Kit Inventory Portal across our portfolio demonstrates how the right technology can transform clinical logistics from an industry-wide pain point into a competitive advantage that alleviates site burden, provides visibility to stakeholders, and mitigates costly lab kit waste," said Kristien Verhoeven, Senior Vice-President of Histopathology, Genomics and Logistics at CellCarta.

The Slope-CellCarta agreement represents a model for how pilot programs can transition into durable, strategic relationships when technology delivers measurable operational improvements. By reducing manual coordination, improving inventory visibility, and enhancing the research site experience, the collaboration enables stakeholders to focus resources on advancing clinical science rather than managing operational complexity.

About CellCarta

CellCarta is a leading global contract research organization (CRO) serving the biopharmaceutical industry. With CAP accreditations and CLIA certifications for advanced assays and fully integrated quality management systems across Canada, the United States, Belgium, Australia and China, the company delivers comprehensive biomarker testing services and tailored solutions to the world's leading pharmaceutical companies. CellCarta's integrated platforms in immunology, histopathology, proteomics and genomics platforms, together with its sample management and logistics systems, enable the company to provide clients with comprehensive, full-cycle support throughout the drug discovery process, from early-stage research to late-stage clinical trials.

About Slope

Slope is the only end-to-end, vendor-agnostic platform for managing biospecimens and clinical inventory across the entire clinical research ecosystem. Trusted by 2,200+ sites in 23+ countries, Slope delivers measurable results: 71% average reduction in lab kit waste, 98% site adoption on sponsor-contracted trials, and up to 98% fewer lab queries. By unifying and tech-enabling every step of the biospecimen lifecycle — from supply logistics and sample collection through processing, storage, shipment, and data exchange with core clinical systems like EDCs and lab databases — Slope eliminates the inefficiencies that slow trials and inflate costs. The platform serves research sites, sponsors, and CROs with solutions ranging from base inventory management for sites, to enterprise inventory management and end-to-end biospecimen lifecycle management for all stakeholders. Learn more at slopeclinical.com.

