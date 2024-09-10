Slope Launches Tech-Enabled Services to Bolster Biospecimen Lifecycle Management in Clinical Trials

New tech-enabled services empower pharmaceutical companies to optimize biospecimen operations and data management, transforming sample data into actionable insights

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Slope , a global provider of biospecimen lifecycle software, data, and services for clinical trials, today announced the launch of a premium suite of services designed to empower clinical trial sponsors to harness the full potential of their biospecimen data from study startup to closeout.

"Our sponsor customers of Slope's biospecimen lifecycle software, Biospecimen360™, already receive guidance from our team of experts along every touchpoint of the biospecimen lifecycle," said Mark Melton, VP of Biospecimen Data and Operations at Slope. "Our new tech-enabled services elevate this support, ensuring our sponsors are actualizing the immense value of their sample data."

Slope's new Professional Services are a premium, customizable set of offerings that extend beyond the setup, execution, and optimization support offered to every customer. Collectively, Slope's services support the following functions:

Lab & Biospecimen Operations : Slope provides deep expertise in protocol design, vendor selection, and sample collection workflows. By offering strategic guidance and operational oversight, these services help streamline trial execution, maintain quality standards, and meet critical timelines.





: Slope provides deep expertise in protocol design, vendor selection, and sample collection workflows. By offering strategic guidance and operational oversight, these services help streamline trial execution, maintain quality standards, and meet critical timelines. End-to-End Sample Tracking : Slope delivers robust monitoring and reconciliation of biospecimen movement and metadata. These services ensure accurate, real-time tracking throughout the biospecimen lifecycle, minimizing deviations and safeguarding sample integrity.





: Slope delivers robust monitoring and reconciliation of biospecimen movement and metadata. These services ensure accurate, real-time tracking throughout the biospecimen lifecycle, minimizing deviations and safeguarding sample integrity. Biospecimen Data Management: From study setup to final database lock, Slope oversees all aspects of sample metadata. These services ensure rigorous data governance, data integrity, seamless data transfers, and streamlined reconciliation processes — all of which are essential for ensuring protocol endpoints are hit.

"We recognize the profound impact of controlling kit inventory, sample collection, processing, and shipment in a single platform on all stakeholders involved in a clinical trial," added Melton. "With Slope's new suite of services, you don't just get quicker access to more high-quality data — you get the expertise to optimize your data and transform that data into actionable insights — driving better decisions and more efficient trials."

Slope's tech-enabled services provide a cost-effective, high-impact solution for pharmaceutical companies facing the challenges of complex, sample-intensive trials. By combining Biospecimen360™ with expert support, Slope empowers sponsors to unlock the full potential of their biospecimen data, ensuring that every decision is informed by real-time, high-quality information.

About Slope

Slope is a global provider of biospecimen lifecycle software, data, and services for clinical trials. With a focus on tech-enabling the full biospecimen lifecycle, Slope offers expertise that empowers sponsors to make informed decisions using high-quality, real-time sample data. Slope has supported thousands of the most complex, sample-intensive trials worldwide and has been adopted by nearly 80% of NCI-designated cancer centers. For more information, visit slopeclinical.com .

