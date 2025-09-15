Slope Software Chosen to Present at Venture Atlanta 2025, the Southeast's Premier Tech Conference

Now in its 18th year, Venture Atlanta has helped launch 930 companies, raise more than $8 billion in funding, and achieve $20.8 billion in successful exits to date

ATLANTA, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Slope Software is proud to announce its selection as one of the Southeast's most promising tech companies to present at Venture Atlanta 2025 . The event, to be held October 15-16 at The Woodruff Arts Center and Atlanta Symphony Hall, brings together visionary startups and growth-stage companies with hundreds of the nation's top-tier investors. As the Southeast's premier platform for tech innovation, growth, and capital access, Venture Atlanta continues to be a launchpad for companies shaping the future.

"Being selected to present at Venture Atlanta is both an honor and a validation of the real impact Slope is driving in the insurance industry," shares Slope Software CEO Tyson Nargassans, "This opportunity gives us the platform to share how we're transforming actuarial modeling space with modern technology and to connect with investors and partners who can help take our company to the next stage of growth."

The actuarial profession is under significant pressure to deliver more timely, thorough analysis under more regulations on increasingly complex insurance products.

With an accelerating adoption rate and expansion into new markets, Slope Software is leading the charge to respond to the industry's demand for a fast, flexible solution. Teams using SLOPE are turning their actuarial insights into strategic advantage, responding more decisively to market volatility, regulatory shifts, and competitive pressures.

Venture Atlanta offers the visibility and connections needed to support Slope Software's long-term vision to become the standard for actuarial modeling platforms, worldwide.

Now in its 18th year, Venture Atlanta has helped launch over 930 companies, facilitating over $8 billion in funding and $20.8 billion in successful exits to date. This year, the event has expanded to include new founder pathways, curated networking, and procurement programming to attract over 1,600 attendees, including 450 investment funds from across the U.S.

As in previous years, Venture Atlanta 2025 is anticipated to be a sold-out event.

"Venture Atlanta is where companies come to get discovered," said Venture Atlanta CEO Allyson Eman. "To be selected in a year as competitive as this one speaks volumes about the strength and potential of these startups. These companies didn't just stand out—they're poised to break out. With hundreds of investors in the room and a highly curated audience, the visibility companies get here often leads directly to the funding, partnerships, and momentum they need to thrive. We're incredibly proud to help founders gain the exposure and support that accelerates their path to success."

To learn more about Slope Software, visit slopesoftware.com. For additional information about Venture Atlanta, to register for the event, or to view the conference schedule, please visit www.ventureatlanta.org .

About Venture Atlanta

Venture Atlanta, the Southeast's technology innovation event, is where the region's most promising tech companies meet the country's top-tier investors. As the Southeast's largest investor showcase helping launch 930 companies and raise over $8 billion in funding to date, the event connects the region's top entrepreneurs with local and national investors and others in the technology ecosystem who can help them raise the capital they need to grow their businesses. The annual nonprofit event is a collaboration of the Atlanta CEO Council, Metro Atlanta Chamber, and the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG). For more information, visit www.ventureatlanta.org . For updates, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn , and visit our blog .

About Slope Software

Slope Software's actuarial modeling platform, SLOPE, is trusted by teams across the globe. SLOPE helps actuaries streamline their workflows, increase visibility into their models, and more effectively manage risk. By utilizing SLOPE, actuaries drastically reduce the amount of time needed to perform actuarial tasks, providing more time for more thorough and expansive analysis while simultaneously reducing costs tied to inefficient processes & bloated infrastructure. For more information, contact [email protected] or visit slopesoftware.com.

Contact:

Timothy Harland

[email protected]

SOURCE Slope Software