Slot Machine Market 2020-2024: Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast | Technavio

The slot machine market is poised to reach USD 8.21 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period.
The report on the slot machine market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the growing vendor involvement in the market, the expansion of casinos, and favorable regulatory policies.
The slot machine market analysis includes product and geography landscape segments. This study identifies favorable regulatory policies as one of the prime reasons driving the slot machine market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The slot machine market covers the following areas:
Slot Machine Market Sizing
Slot Machine Market Forecast
Slot Machine Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- AMATIC Industries GmbH
- APEX pro gaming AS
- APOLLO SOFT s.r.o.
- Aristocrat Leisure Ltd.
- Eclipse Gaming Systems LLC
- International Game Technology plc
- KONAMI HOLDINGS CORP.
- NOVOMATIC AG
- Scientific Games Corp.
- Universal Entertainment Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Digital - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Mechanical - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Report link: https://www.technavio.com/report/slot-machine-market-industry-analysis
