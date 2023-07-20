Slot Machine Market to grow by USD 3,680.31 million from 2022 to 2027|Growing vendor involvement in market to boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The slot machine market size is forecasted to grow by USD 3,680.31 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 12%, according to Technavio. Europe is estimated to account for 35% of the market growth. Some of the prominent countries in Europe which have significantly contributed to the global slot machine market growth include the UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Poland, the Netherlands, Morocco, and Ireland. One of the prime reasons for the significant growth of the slot machine market in these countries is the shifting regulatory environment in European nations. Several European governments have introduced a number of rules and regulations in order to relax gambling laws. Several prominent players in Europe are launching new services and growing their brands in numerous countries such as Portugal, the UK, Sweden, Germany, and Spain. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the slot machine market growth in the region during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Slot Machine Market

Slot Machine Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

The market is segmented by application (casino and others), product (digital and mechanical), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the casino segment is significant during the forecast period. The casino is one of the prime end-users of slot machines. Hence, the increasing popularity of slot machine games in the casino is expected to positively impact market growth. Additionally, there is a significant expansion of several casinos as leisure venues in many regions such as North America, Europe , and APAC are fuelling the demand for slot machines. Several market players are launching new slot machines with cutting-edge technologies such as virtual reality, touchscreens, and mobile connectivity in order to enhance the user experience which in turn is increasing the number of visitors to these casinos . Hence, such factors are expected to drive the slot machine market growth during the forecast period.

Slot Machine Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increasing vendor involvement drives the slot machine market growth during the forecast period. Several market vendors are leveraging different opportunities presented by the growing number of casinos by offering products and solutions to enhance casino gambling. Many prominent market players are prioritizing launching new products to diversify their product offerings in order to cater to a large consumer segment. Hence, the launch of new slot machines, it is fuelling sales which in turn is increasing the revenue for vendors. For example, in January 2020, Scientific Games launched the Ultra Hot Mega Link slot game. Additionally, there is an increasing investment in R&D by several vendors to offer consumers cutting-edge features to new slot machines. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the slot machine market growth during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The increasing use of bitcoins is a primary trend in the slot machines market during the forecast period. Bitcoin can be referred to as a decentralized digital currency that is mostly used for online transactions. One of the main advantages of Bitcoin is its high level of anonymity, as there are no central banks in charge of supervising Bitcoin transactions. Some of the key benefits of bitcoins include international payments, simple deposits and withdrawals, reduced fraud risk, quick payments, and no transaction fees. Golden Gate and D Las Vegas in Las Vegas, the US, are some of the prominent casinos which support Bitcoin transactions. Additionally, it is expected that there will be an increase in the use of bitcoins in the gambling industry due to high monetary fluctuations and taxes on the industry. Hence, this trend is expected to continue, which in turn is expected to drive the slot machines market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The increasing number of fraud cases is a significant challenge hindering the slot machines market growth during the forecast period. One of the main factors which pose a threat to the gambling industry is the Illegal activities associated with the industry, as it could drain huge amounts of bets from this regulated sector. The most common fraud activity in the casino industry is slot machine tampering. Furthermore, there are several instances of gray machines or unregulated slot machines in this sector. These machines are not regulated under gambling laws and are not subjected to any gambling taxes or fees. Hence, such kinds of illegal activities are negatively impacting market growth. Hence, such factors are expected to hinder the slot machine market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Slot Machine Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the slot machine market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the slot machine market size and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the slot machine market across Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of slot machine market vendors

Slot Machine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,680.31 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.35 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 35% Key countries US, China, UK, Italy, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AMATIC Industries GmbH, APOLLO SOFT s.r.o., Aries Technology LLC, Aristocrat Leisure Ltd., Aruze Gaming America Inc., Eclipse Gaming Systems, Everi Holdings Inc., Incredible Technologies Inc., Inspired Entertainment Inc., Interblock dd, International Game Technology plc, JPM Interactive Ltd., Konami Group Corp., NOVOMATIC AG, PlayAGS Inc., Recreativos Franco SAU, Scientific Games LLC, Universal Entertainment Corp., Accel Entertainment Inc., and APEX pro gaming s.r.o Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

