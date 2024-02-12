Slot Machines Market Report 2024 - Global Forecast to 2028 Predicts Rise to $3.63 Billion

DUBLIN, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Slot Machines Global Market Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Growth in the global slot machines market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, as a new market report indicates a projected expansion to $3.63 billion by 2028. This compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% follows a solid historical period buoyed by innovations in game design, regulatory evolutions, and increased consumer demand for entertainment sources.



Technological Innovations Paving the Way for Slot Machine Market Expansion



A significant theme revealed in the report is the influence of technological advancements on the global slot machines market. Innovations in game features and the adoption of advanced technologies have been pivotal. Efforts by key industry players to integrate new technology into traditional slot machines aim to meet the preferences of a technology-savvy consumer base.



The recent launch of digital payment technologies for slot machines, exemplified by Sightline Payments' Project 250 in 2022, has spearheaded a trend towards cashless, more secure, and convenient gaming experiences. Enhanced loyalty programs and the potential of blockchain technology for transparency are additional aspects amplifying market growth.



Themed Slot Machines: A New Era of Gaming



In response to the diversifying tastes of gamers, major players in the market have been concentrating on themed slot machines. These unique offerings cater to a variety of interests, potentially attracting a wider audience to the gaming floors. The first official emoji-branded slot machine by Aristocrat Leisure Limited is one such innovation that exemplifies the integration of familiar and popular cultural symbols into gaming.



Regional Insights: North America Dominates the Market Landscape



According to the comprehensive report, North America remains the leading region in the slot machines market, with countries like the USA and Canada significantly contributing to the industry's revenues. The report elucidates how various regions, including Asia-Pacific and Western Europe, are also poised to contribute to the overall market expansion.

Reel Slot Machines: Preferred for the Traditional Gaming Experience

Preferred for the Traditional Gaming Experience Video Slot Machines: Favoring Digital Displays for Enhanced Engagement

Favoring Digital Displays for Enhanced Engagement Multi-Denomination Slot Machines: Offering Flexibility to Gamers

The types of slot machines available define the scope of experiences offered to users, accommodating the diverse preferences of casino visitors and gamers. The report details the growth avenues and strategic outlook for each segment.



The active presence of game technology corporations, such as Konami Gaming Inc. and International Game Technology plc, is also examined, highlighting their role in shaping market trends. The strategic acquisitions, such as Maverick Gaming LLC's purchase of Evergreen Gaming, are indicative of the market's competitive nature and ongoing consolidation.



The slot machines market study offers a thorough understanding of the sales from pay tables, coin trays, levers, play buttons, and spin reels, delivering insights into the 'factory gate' values essential for market analysis. Only the revenues generated within the industry are accounted for, offering a true reflection of market values.



Key Markets Covered:

By Type: Reel Slot Machines; Video Slot Machines; Multi-Denomination Slot Machines; Other Types

By Mode Of Operation: Floor Mounted; Portable

By Application: Casino ; Other Applications

Companies Profiled:

AMATIC Industries

APEX pro gaming AS

APOLLO SOFT s.r.o.

Aristocrat Leisure Ltd.

International Game Technology plc

Konami Gaming Inc.

Universal Entertainment Corp.

Multimedia Games

NetEnt AB

Wms Gaming Solutions India Private Limited

Bally Technologies Inc.

Blueprint Gaming Ltd.

New Sun Yu Enterprise Co. Ltd.

Ainsworth Game Technology

ASTRO Corp.

Everi Holdings Inc.

Eclipse Gaming Systems LLC

Incredible Technologies Inc.

Interblock dd

Inspired Entertainment Inc.

Bellatrix S.R.L

Bell-Fruit Games

Bergmann Precision Inc.

Casino Garage LLC

Garage LLC Casinoparts.net

Castle Hill Gaming

Certus Gaming USA Inc.

Inc. Goyo Corporation

GPS - Game Power System Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/59lxrm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets