Slotomania, the world's #1 play-for-fun slots game, launches stunning new commercial, featuring Hollywood icon Sharon Stone

A short teaser commercial launched on March 3rd, giving viewers a first glimpse of Stone as her superhero alter-ego. This is being followed by the launch of the full commercial across national networks which shows Stone's Captain Slotostar™ transformation into a life-like animated finger.

The commercial plot sees Stone's character, armed with Slotomania, on a rescue mission to counter the threat of boredom. This picks up from Slotomania's previous successful commercial, starring the legendary John Goodman as an animated talking finger living a mundane and gloomy life, up until he encounters the amazing thrill of the Slotomania game!

This collaboration brings together two icons in their respective worlds – Hollywood and gaming.

Stone's Hollywood career includes some of the most recognizable and acclaimed movies ever – Basic Instinct, Casino, Last Dance and Catwoman, to name a few – whilst Slotomania has grown to achieve iconic status as a leading mobile and casual game.

Launched in 2011, Slotomania was one of the first free-to-play social casino games. For over a decade, with the support of its massive global community, the game has grown to become the #1 top grossing play-for-fun social casino app on Google Play and the App Store**.

The stunning visual effects in this Slotomania commercial were made possible by facial motion capture technology, transforming Stone into Captain Slotostar. Utilizing facial markers, every nuance of Stone's face is captured, enabling the seamless integration of her live action performance and true-to-life features into the animation.

Sharon Stone said:

"Being part of this innovative and engaging project has been an amazing experience and it was a pleasure to work with the Playtika team. The finished product is incredible - I can't believe how accurate and life-like my superhero character is! It has been wonderful to take on this new role, and at the same time, to promote play and fun through the iconic Slotomania game."

Ofer Kinberg, CRO at Playtika, added:

"At Playtika, we strive to constantly entertain the world through infinite ways to play. We are extremely proud of everything our Slotomania team has achieved over the past decade as the world's #1 play-for-fun slots game. Slotomania is more than just a game - it's a way of life and a world of entertainment that we create every day for our players.

We constantly lead, excel and innovate. This commercial with Sharon Stone marks the start of Slotomania's next chapter over the next decade to come!"

Slotomania is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play.

About Slotomania

Slotomania is the #1 play-for-fun slots game from Playtika*. Slotomania is different – it features free slot games with crazy graphics, top of the line sound effects, and hundreds of variations to choose from, with new features every month. The free slots experience is played by millions on the web, Facebook, iPhone, iPad, Android, Amazon and Windows Phone. Slotomania games are available across all devices from PC to Tablet and cell phones, a fantastic opportunity for people who want to play the latest slots games on the go. Although it replicates Vegas style slot machines, there are no cash prizes and Slotomania's focus is on exhilarating game play and fostering a global player community. Slotomania aims to provide fun & excitement and can be played anywhere.

About Playtika Holding Corp.

Playtika Holding Corp. is a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with 35 million monthly active users across a portfolio of multiple games titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has 20 offices worldwide and employs over 4,000 employees.

