Slotozilla's Q3 2025: SBC Lisbon Outcomes and Partnership Expansion

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- We're pleased to announce our Q3 2025 milestones at Slotozilla, the iGaming hub known for straight-talking online games reviews, free slot demos, as well as fair and transparent bonus tracking.

Following our participation at SBC Summit Lisbon, we've expanded our partner network and added a broad slate of GEO-specific bonuses. These have been designed to provide our esteemed users with more choice, clearer terms, and a smoother redemption process.

Our time in Lisbon was a golden opportunity to reconnect with industry stakeholders and align our global best targets. We held working sessions with operators and affiliates that resulted in concrete commitments.

Throughout Q3, we onboarded new partners and strengthened existing relationships across the ecosystem. This undertaking culminated in a total of 139 new bonuses, with 87 exclusives slated for priority rollout. The offers cater to players across the UK, Canada, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, New Zealand, and Poland.

We placed particular emphasis on localised terms and payment options that match the peculiarities of each jurisdiction. Some of the key outcomes of our successful outing include:

Structured Agreements: We formalised deliverables with top affiliates to streamline bonus offers and redemption. Falling under this category also is our new lineup of exclusive bonuses. Altogether, this reduces friction and maximises utility for both partners and players.

Through in-person engagement, we aligned on GEO coverage and audience fit. This resulted in a more balanced distribution of welcome packages, free spins, and no deposit codes. Transparency Focus: We achieved a clearer outline of offer details, which ensures we have all the right information for our users.

Our efforts in achieving such a holistic range of results are one part of the story. Our partners in this undertaking are just as important. We secured involvement from 10+ top affiliates, with some of the biggest contributors being:

Xmark Affiliates: 42 bonuses, spanning welcome bundles and free spins across English-speaking and Central European markets.

42 bonuses, spanning welcome bundles and free spins across English-speaking and Central European markets. Luckpartners: 21 bonuses geared towards mobile-first users in the UK and Oceania, with strong mobile gaming infrastructure.

21 bonuses geared towards mobile-first users in the UK and Oceania, with strong mobile gaming infrastructure. Affision: 17 bonuses that combine online games and sports categories, useful for cross-over audiences in Canada and Germany.

17 bonuses that combine online games and sports categories, useful for cross-over audiences in Canada and Germany. Wepay Affiliates: 15 bonuses supporting French- and German-speaking audiences, with payment methods that suit those regions.

15 bonuses supporting French- and German-speaking audiences, with payment methods that suit those regions. Toponline games Partners: 9 bonuses with tight security and code range, introducing a sharp and focused set.

Additional partners, including Affgems, Run4Win Partners, and Beep Beep Online Games, contributed depth in Poland, New Zealand, and the UK. We've prioritised transparent mechanics and made redemption steps straightforward. On-site, 139 bonuses are currently live, including a curated no deposit section, and we're staging the remainder to ensure each listing meets our standards.

Some of the benefits our Q3 exploits offer our users include an unrivalled range of options and specially-tailored experiences. One thing our records show is that it never ends there. Slotozilla fully intends to build on these achievements to fashion even more opportunities and value for its esteemed audience.



About Slotozilla

Since 2013, Slotozilla has helped players cut through the noise with reviews, 3,800+ free slot demos, and 50+ payment method reviews. Our services are available to millions of users in multiple languages, following global best practices of fair and responsible play. Our expert team works objectively to ensure accuracy, as well as maximum utility from your Gaming journey.



