Slovenian culinary triumph: Hiša Franko attains three Michelin stars, Milka garners two, and 7 more restaurants shine with one star each

News provided by

Slovenian Tourist Board

19 Sep, 2023, 08:26 ET

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Slovenian gastronomy has once again achieved great success. Today, the globally acclaimed culinary guide Michelin unveiled its evaluations and selections for Slovenia in 2023. Hiša Franko has been honoured with three stars for the first time. Additionally, Milka was awarded two stars and seven restaurants have retained one-star rating: Dam Restaurant, Gostilna pri Lojzetu, Gostišče Grič, Hiša Denk, COB, Strelec Restaurant, Hiša Linhart. Slovenia has also solidified its position among the world's premier Michelin destinations in terms of the number of green stars per inhabitant. 7 restaurants have received the coveted star for sustainable gastronomy. In total, 59 restaurants and chefs have been featured in the 2023 Michelin Guide Slovenia.

Continue Reading
Slovenian culinary triumph: Hiša Franko attains three Michelin stars, Milka garners two, and 7 more restaurants shine with one star each (PRNewsfoto/Slovenian Tourist Board)
Slovenian culinary triumph: Hiša Franko attains three Michelin stars, Milka garners two, and 7 more restaurants shine with one star each (PRNewsfoto/Slovenian Tourist Board)

For the first time ever,Slovenia boasts a restaurant and a chef with three Michelin stars. This prestigious accolade was earned by Hiša Franko with chef Ana Roš. Michelin awards three stars to establishments offering exceptional cuisine, making them worthy of a special trip. By receiving three Michelin stars today, Hiša Franko becomes the 140th restaurant worldwide to be awarded their highest accolade, and the first restaurant worth a special journey in Slovenia.

Two Michelin stars signifying excellent cuisine worth a detour were awarded to Milka restaurant.

Additionally, Michelin guide has awarded one star to 7 Slovenian restaurants for their high-quality cuisine, which is definitely worth a stop. All of the restaurants from last year have successfully retained their stars: Dam Restaurant, Gostilna pri Lojzetu, Gostišče Grič, Hiša Denk, COB, Strelec Restaurant and Hiša Linhart.

In the 2023 guide, 7 restaurants proudly showcase a Michelin green star, including one new, which is Špacapanova hiša. Indicating their commitment to sustainability, the green star is exclusively awarded to restaurants that also fall into one of the other categories of the Michelin guide.

Slovenia boasts the highest number of green stars per inhabitant among all Michelin destinations in the world.

Furthermore, the Bib Gourmand label, reserved for restaurants offering high-quality authentic experiences at affordable prices, has been awarded to 7 restaurants, which have successfully retained the label since last year:

There are 43 Slovenian restaurants featured in the list of recommended restaurants in the 2023 Michelin Guide Slovenia. 5 new restaurants have joined this esteemed category.

More information

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2214858/Michelin_Guide_2023.jpg

SOURCE Slovenian Tourist Board

Also from this source

Slovenian culinary triumph: Hiša Franko attains three Michelin stars, Milka garners two, and 7 more restaurants shine with one star each

Die Geschichte der LUKA 2 LAKE BLED Sneaker: 7+7 faszinierende Fakten über Slowenien und den Bleder See

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.