Slow and Steady Will Win the Race for 5G URLLC

CAMPBELL, Calif., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This week Mobile Experts released a new report on URLLC and 5G IoT.

In this report, Mobile Experts lays out a 10-year view through 2030 to show how this new market segment will emerge out of nothing.

"Many new 5G applications involve low latency and high reliability, which will drive new revenue streams in both consumer and enterprise markets," commented Chief Analyst Joe Madden. "We see the development of URLLC services growing slowly but steadily in a variety of vertical markets, eventually becoming significant revenue for suppliers, service providers, and Cloud players."

The URLLC market does not exist today, but a few applications are emerging as early leaders in creating new revenue. The new report covers online gaming, virtual/augmented reality applications, robotic controls, drones, automotive, and industrial operations in mining, transportation, oil & gas, and manufacturing. Overall, Mobile Experts foresees multiple applications driving growth in both public and private networks, which will drive growth from non-telecom players in the 2025-2030 timeframe.

"Overall, this is a long-term market bet. Few players will achieve short-term ROI here, but over the longer term, the entertainment market will grow, and the value unlocked in URLLC industrial automation will grow tremendously. By 2040, the URLLC market could represent as much as $500 billion in wireless service revenue. This will be a major technology sector on par with the trillion-dollar smartphone business today," remarked Chief Analyst Joe Madden.

Mobile Experts defines 5G URLLC as a wireless network format using 3GPP-based 5G NR, with either a radio latency requirement below 5 milliseconds or a reliability requirement of 99.99% or higher.

For more about this report, click here.

About Mobile Experts Inc. :

Mobile Experts provides insightful market analysis for the mobile infrastructure and mobile handset markets. Our analysts are true Experts, who remain focused on topics where each analyst has 20 years of experience or more. Research topics center on technology introduction for radio frequency (RF) and communications innovation. Recent publications focus on URLLC and 5G IoT, Edge Computing, Private LTE, 5G mm-wave, 5G Business Case, Big Picture IoT, Edge Computing for Enterprises, RF Front Ends, Small Cells, Macro Base Stations, ORAN, CBRS, LPWA, Cellular IoT, Fixed Wireless, https://mobile-experts.net/Home/Report/98 CRAN/VRAN, and more.

