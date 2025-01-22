Slow Credentialing and Enrollment Are Draining Revenue--And Most Healthcare Teams Aren't Tracking the Loss, According to Medallion Report

60% of executives say slow credentialing and enrollment hurt their bottom line, yet most teams resist automation and continue relying on manual workflows

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Medallion , the leader in end-to-end credentialing and provider network management solutions, today released its annual 2025 State of Payer Enrollment and Credentialing report.

The findings reveal a growing paradox in healthcare operations: despite rising pressures, healthcare teams are holding on tight to manual, in-house processes. Managing credentialing and enrollment manually is creating inefficiencies that drain revenue and exhaust staff resources. This reluctance to let go of control is causing delays, burnout, and bottlenecks—even as tech-enabled solutions offer a clear path to relief.

Medallion surveyed 507 provider-based healthcare organizations across the U.S. to explore how staffing challenges, budget restraints, and turnover are impacting payer enrollment and credentialing workflows—and to uncover opportunities for change.

"Healthcare operations are at a pivotal moment, and everyone's asking the same question: 'How do we reduce the admin burden and get back to what really matters?'" said Derek Lo, CEO and founder of Medallion. "Big innovations will clearly shape the future, but right now, real progress means tackling inefficiencies head-on. The findings show that adopting automation can ease credentialing and enrollment challenges, giving teams the tools they need to focus on what they do best—delivering great care."

Below are five key findings from the 2025 State of Payer Enrollment and Credentialing report:

Turnover is disrupting workflows

51% of payer enrollment and credentialing teams experienced turnover in the last 12 months. 56% of respondents feel their teams are understaffed despite most organizations having no unfilled positions.

Manual processes dominate enrollment workflows

83% of teams handle enrollment tasks internally, relying on mostly manual or semi-automated workflows for tasks—from collecting required provider information to filling out application forms and follow-up with payers to communicating with providers.

Enrollment inefficiencies are hitting revenue

60% of C-level executives say slow enrollment processes negatively impact revenue, with provider groups feeling the strain the most.

Credentialing delays remain significant

33% of organizations report credentialing delays of 30-45 days, with 18% seeing delays of 60+ days.

Hesitation to adopt technology and relinquish control persists

While automation could solve many challenges, 85% of organizations handle enrollment internally, fearing loss of control.

To uncover more findings and what comes next for healthcare organizations, read the full 2025 State of Payer Enrollment and Credentialing report. To learn more about Medallion, visit the website .

