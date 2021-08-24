Slow Down Summer and Savor the Slow Heat Flavor of GOTCHU, a New Hot Sauce from Bibigo®

" Bibigo is all about sharing authentic Korean flavors and making it easy for people to be able to enjoy them anytime," said Soyoung Paik, Chief Marketing Officer at CJ Foods. "Summer is a time we all covet, but sometimes it feels like it goes by too quickly. At Bibigo , we want consumers to enjoy every lasting moment of summer with their favorite food fare which is why we feel it's the perfect time to launch our signature GOTCHU Korean Hot Sauce. Whether you're adding a dash to fried rice or veggies or serving up grilled chicken, GOTCHU makes it easy for people to incorporate the unique, Korean flavor they crave more often and more easily."

Bursting with the unique Gochujang flavor of sun-dried, fermented chilis, GOTCHU offers a slow heat that builds, rather than overpowers. GOTCHU's unique and complex flavor isn't just spice – it's an added layer of sweet, savory and earthy tanginess that adds new dimension and slow heat that will transform everyday meals to the next level – from dumplings and fried rice to grilled meats, pasta and pizza. GOTCHU is the perfect sauce for K-Food and hot sauce lovers, and one spicy way to slow down summer – because slow heat is hot.

GOTCHU is available in two flavors – Classic and Extra Spicy – and can be purchased at bibigogotchu.com, and beginning in August 2021 at select retailers. Classic is "just spicy enough" to add one-of-a-kind flavor and a slow heat kick to any dish. Those seeking bolder heat can choose Extra Spicy which dials up the spiciness without being overpowering. Bibigo is encouraging consumers to join the conversation online and share their love of GOTCHU by using #weGOTCHU.

Bibigo is a global brand offering more than 100 frozen and shelf-stable products crafted with devotion and enjoyed in 56 countries, and has already demonstrated strong potential in the U.S. market, doubling in size from 2019 to 2020. The Bibigo brand is brought to consumers in North America through CJCJ Food, Americas, which encompasses CJ Group's U.S.-based affiliates Schwan's Company and CJ Foods USA Inc. To learn more about Bibigo and other product lines follow @bibigousa on Facebook and Instagram or visit www.bibigousa.com.

About Bibigo USA

Founded in 2010, Bibigo is a global brand created by CJ, Korea's #1 lifestyle company. With over 60 years of experience, CJ has proudly been delivering flavor to dinner tables since 1953. Bibigo takes 5,000 years of delicious cuisine and updates it for today's modern, non-stop lifestyles. That's why the name combines the Korean word "bibim," from a long cultural tradition of "mixed" flavors, with the English word "go." The brand line-up includes a full assortment of snacks and appetizers, including Mandu, the brand's signature item. Inspired by authentic recipes, Bibigo makes the exciting tastes of Korean cuisine easily accessible with offerings in both grocery stores and restaurants in South Korea, America, and around the world. Bibigo products represent global K-Style food and are distributed by CJ Foods USA Inc. and Schwan's Consumer Brands, Inc., a subsidiary of Schwan's Company. For more information, please visit www.bibigousa.com .

SOURCE Bibigo